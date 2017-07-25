Wesley Wong, Retired FBI Special Agent, named Grand Marshal for Zippo 200 at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (July 25, 2017) – Zippo Manufacturing Company has named retired FBI Special Agent Wesley Wong grand marshal of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Zippo 200 at The Glen, set to take place at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 5th.

Wong will deliver the ceremonial command for drivers to start their engines in the second race of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

During a 30-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wong was involved in the investigations of John Gotti, the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, TWA 800, the 2000 Millennium bomb plot, and 9/11, where he was the senior FBI on-scene commander at Ground Zero and subsequently set-up the largest fusion center in the Bureau’s history.

“As a child growing up, we always had a Zippo lighter in our house. I remember my Dad saying they were the world’s finest lighter and I was so impressed they had a lifetime warranty. When you’re little, a lifetime seems forever. I am so humbled and honored to be asked by such an iconic American brand to be the Grand Marshal of the Zippo 200 at the Glen.”

Today, Wong is a Senior Advisor to the Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill AFB, Tampa, Florida. He remains involved with his former organization at the FBI Academy and is a Senior Fellow of Advanced Antiterrorism Studies at the Air Force Special Operations School, Hurlburt AFB, Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

“We are honored to have such a great American joining us as Grand Marshal for the Zippo 200 at The Glen,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “As evidenced by his many accolades and credentials, Mr. Wong had a very distinguished career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and I know our fans are going to give him a warm welcome to New York’s home for NASCAR.”

The I Love New York 355 headlines a weekend full of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East action at Watkins Glen International, August 4-6, 2017. Don't miss Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final race at The Glen,

