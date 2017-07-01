Trevor Bayne – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Pocono Raceway – Sunday, July 30 at 3:00pm EST on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Pocono

Bayne makes his sixth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Pocono Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

Bayne recorded a best finish of 13th in the June 2016 MENCS event.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver also earned a victory in the June 2015 ARCA Racing Series event at the triangular track after starting from the pole position and leading 42 laps.

Matt Puccia at Pocono

Puccia will be atop the box for his 13th MENCS event at Pocono on Sunday. In 12 previous races, Puccia has recorded three top-fives and five top-10s, with a best finish of second coming in June 2013 with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping Indianapolis

Bayne had enough fuel to make it to the end of Sunday afternoon’s MENCS event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was in position to win before a late-race caution shuffled the running order. Restarting third for a green-white-checkered finish, Bayne was knocked sideways just before the start-finish line, severely damaging the AdvoCare Ford. Bayne ultimately finished in the 20th position.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Pocono:

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Pocono this weekend. Coming off of our run last weekend in Indy I’m very confident that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) and the guys will give me another AdvoCare Ford that can contend for the win. I’m ready to go.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **