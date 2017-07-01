Ryan Reed – Iowa Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Iowa

Ryan Reed has competed at Iowa Speedway seven times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Reed has finished 19th or better in every start at Iowa. His best finish came in the second race last year where he started 14th and finished 10th.

Reed also has one start in the ARCA Racing Series at Iowa, which came in July 2012. Reed finished in the ninth position after starting third.

Recapping June Iowa

Ryan Reed was making his move on the top-five late in the race when a flat left-front tire sent him into the outside wall and down pit road for repairs. Reed had previously rebounded from earlier contact thanks to a fast No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford, but the flat tire cost him the track position he had earned. Reed was able to stay on the lead lap and cross the finish line 19th.

Reed in 2017

Reed is currently eighth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship standings after 18 races. Reed has one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes so far this season. He has an average starting position of 13.9 so far this season, with an average finish of 16.6.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Iowa

“We didn’t practice very well, or qualify very well, but once we got to racing, we raced really well. We could move around well and move to the top and pass guys pretty easy. I thought we had a really fast car, but didn’t get the finish we deserve with how things shook out. We have a lot of confidence in what we bring there, but we need to find more short run speed. Low downforce changed Iowa a lot, there’s more tire fall off. I think everyone is probably going to change it up a little knowing what we know now and having a race on the new downforce package, so we will go from there.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

