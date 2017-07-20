Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Pocono Raceway

Stenhouse has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Pocono Raceway with an average starting position of 21.9 and average finishing position of 24.4.

In his first career start at the ‘Tricky Triangle’, Stenhouse Jr. won the ARCA race in 2008.

Last time at Pocono

With long green flag runs and different pit strategies, the Olive Branch, Miss. native was scored in the 24th position when the final yellow flag waved. With track position being crucial, crew chief Brian Pattie called Stenhouse to pit-road for two tires, picking up 15 positions on pit-road for the final 13-lap shootout.

After restarting eighth for final laps, Stenhouse maintained his top-10 position before giving up one spot in the final laps to settle for an 11th-place finish; his career best at the ‘Tricky Triangle’.

Hometown Native

Veteran Car Chief Billy Curwood is from Shickshinny, PA which is approximately 45 miles from the track.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Pocono:

“We struggled with the handling of our car earlier this year, but we felt we learned some things that should help us this weekend. This race usually has long green flag runs so pit strategy usually becomes a factor. Earlier this year, we earned an 11th place finish so I’m confident we will have another strong run this weekend at the ‘Tricky Triangle’.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **