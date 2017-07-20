RCR Event Preview – Pocono Raceway / Iowa Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Pocono Raceway … In 154 starts at Pocono Raceway, RCR team owner Richard Childress has two wins, both with Dale Earnhardt, who won on July 19, 1987 and July 18, 1993. Additionally, RCR has earned one pole award, 16 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes with 608 laps led at the uniquely-shaped three-turn track. Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, contributed two of those top-10 finishes under the RCR banner.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,798 Monster Energy Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,107 wins, 482 top-five finishes and 1,042 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

3 on 3 Basketball … Austin and Ty Dillon are hosting the 3rd Annual 3-on-3 Celebrity Basketball Tournament presented by The Dow Chemical Company to benefit the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 26. The 16-team, double-elimination tournament will start at 3 p.m. and the final game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. For more information visit https://saveinjuredkids.org/basketball/.

Catch the Action … The Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway is scheduled to be televised live on Sunday, July 30 on NBCSN beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway … Dillon has made seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, earning his best finish of 13th in August 2015, August 2016 and June 2017. He has three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the triangle-shaped track, finishing seventh in 2010, fifth in 2011 and posting a win in 2014.

Green Performance … American Ethanol is proud to help NASCAR race green. The best NASCAR drivers in the world have raced over 10 million flawless miles on Sunoco Green E15, helping reduce the sport’s impact on the environment with cleaner, cooler burning ethanol. But American Ethanol’s success doesn’t stop at the track; this homegrown biofuel gives American drivers a more environmentally friendly option at the pump because ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent compared to conventional gasoline. Being green just got a little easier -find out how you can make a simple choice at the pump to positively impact the environment at GetEthanol.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on racing at Pocono Raceway?

“Pocono Raceway. Well, we ran there earlier this year and had a decent finish. The car was pretty solid. We just want to work hard to figure out how to get off of Turn 2 there for us. It seems like if you can get off to Turn 2, I think it sets up all the other corners too. We will be working hard at that and just on the balance of the racecar to get it close to what we need to win.”

Are there positives to knowing that you were only there five weeks ago and will be racing there again?

“There are definitely positives. We had some decent cars there. We were all in the top 15 I think, that is good. That is a solid note to take there, but we will probably adjust from that and see if we can’t get any better.”

This Week’s Moen / Menards Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway … Menard has competed in 21 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Pocono Raceway since his first start in 2007. He has two top-10 finishes and has completed 95.6 percent of the laps he has attempted.

About Moen – Buy It For Looks, Buy It For Life … As the #1 faucet brand in North America, Moen offers a diverse selection of thoughtfully designed kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, garbage disposals and kitchen sinks for residential and commercial applications each delivering the best possible combination of meaningful innovation, useful features, and lasting value.

PAUL MENARD QUOTES:

Does Pocono Raceway change much in the short time between visits there in a season?

“It does change a lot, because Pocono Raceway is so dependent on weather. Most tracks you can put in the exact same set-up that you had success with the previous time it usually changes and you don’t run as well. You always have to evolve with the changing conditions, whether it’s the track or weather or whatever. Pocono is a track that has a lot of compromises. We had a lot of good speed the first time we were there this year. We’ll take that and build on that for this weekend with the Moen / Menards Chevrolet.”

Do you believe that if you’re good at Indianapolis you will be good at Pocono or are they just two different style of tracks?

“If you do have a really solid engine package and aero package you will be pretty competitive at both Indianapolis and Pocono, but it comes down to balance. The garage is so close these days – 10 to 15 years ago, guys had 30 more horsepower than other guys – now everyone is so close there is no telling how you’re going to be until you get to the track that first day.”

This Week’s Caterpillar Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway … Newman will make his 570th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when the Series returns to Pocono Raceway. In 31 NASCAR Cup Series events at Pocono, Newman drove to victory lane in the second summer event of 2003. The “Rocket Man” also owns two pole awards. In total, he’s recorded nine top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. He has led 185 laps in competition. The South Bend, Indiana native has an average start of 11th and average finish of 12.8. In the last 10 races at the 2.5-mile track, the Richard Childress Racing driver ranks fifth in most points earned.

Winner, Winner … Newman has all but punched his ticket to the MENCS playoffs with a victory at Phoenix Raceway on March 19th in the No. 31 Grainger Chevrolet. The win equates to the driver’s 18th-career Cup Series victory and RCR’s 106th.

Age of Smart Iron … Caterpillar has spent over 90 years committed to innovation and technology that helps customers succeed. What was important then is even more important now, in an age when advancements come faster and more frequently than ever before. An age where connectivity drives productivity and industry evolves. This is the Age of Smart Iron. Watch this video. For more information about Caterpillar, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

What is the key to being successful at Pocono Raceway?

“With its long straightaways you definitely need to get off the corner really good and you need to use all the horsepower you possibly can. There are three distinct corners which are always a challenge. A little bit of the character of the bump in Turn 2 you have to make sure the car rides well through that. Probably most importantly of all things is just getting off Turn 3 with the mile long straightway.”

What is the hardest thing to figure out?

“I think sometimes the hardest thing to figure out at Pocono is how the cautions will play out. What will you have to do for fuel when looking at your fuel windows? You have to figure out the best strategy and it’s a bit of a wait-and-see game as it unfolds during the race.”

What are your thoughts in qualifying taking place less than four hours before the start of the race?

“I think we as a sport will probably learn from our mistakes. It’s being done in other series so I definitely think we are doing it for the right reason. I just hope there won’t be any hiccups on Sunday.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Iowa Speedway … In 42 Series starts at the 7/8-mile speedway, RCR has captured one victory with Elliott Sadler in 2012. The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 10,394 laps of the 10,576 (98.3 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated three pole awards, 12 top-five finishes, 23 top-10 finishes, led 530 laps and averages a starting position of 10.3 and finishing position of 11.7.

Indianapolis Review … Paul Menard was the highest RCR finisher in second, Daniel Hemric eighth, Brandon Jones ninth, Ty Dillon 10th and Brendan Gaughan 13th, respectively, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Points … All three RCR XFINITY Series full-time drivers remain in the top 20 of the driver point standings as the series heads to Iowa Speedway for the 19th event of the season. Daniel Hemric is currently fifth, Brendan Gaughan is 12th and Brandon Jones is 18th. The No. 2 RCR team is seventh in the owner point standings, while the No. 3 team is close behind in ninth. Daniel Hemric is currently second in the XFINITY Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this weekend’s U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol at Iowa Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, July 29, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Rheem/RTP Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway … This weekend, Ben Kennedy will make his third NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Iowa Speedway. He has more NXS laps under his belt at Iowa than at any at other track on the circuit. In his two previous starts at the short track, he has a 10th-place finish (2016) and a 20th-place finish (2017). Kennedy has competed in four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in Iowa, with his best finish of sixth place coming in 2014.

A leading global producer of heating, cooling & water heating products … Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and it is the largest manufacturer of water heating products in North America. Founded in 1925, Rheem’s mission is still simple: help your family enjoy a new degree of comfort with solutions that keep you cool in the summer, warm in the winter and enjoying hot water year-round.

RTP Company maintains global networks … RTP Company, headquartered in Winona, Minnesota, USA is a global compounder of custom engineered thermoplastics and recent winner of Medical Design Brief’s Product of the Year award. The company has 18 manufacturing plants in North America, Europe, and Asia, and sales representatives located throughout the world. Engineers from RTP Company develop customized thermoplastic compounds in over 60 different engineering resin systems for applications requiring color, conductive, elastomeric, flame retardant, high temperature, structural, and wear resistant properties. For more information, visit www.rtpcompany.com.

BEN KENNEDY QUOTES:

Are you looking for redemption as we had back to Iowa?

“Absolutely. Our Rheem Chevrolet ran in the top five for the last two stages of the June race in Iowa. We were put a lap down with the majority of the field at the end of the race when one car decided to stay out under caution, and we were trapped in 20th place with nowhere to go. It was really unfortunate because we didn’t get the finish that we deserved. We’ll head there this weekend with something to prove. We have the setup and all of our notes from that race to lean on, so I have no doubt that we’ll be just as strong this weekend as we were then.”

This race marks the half way point of your races with RCR. How would you assess them so far?

“I think we’ve had a great season so far. We scored a top-five finish in Talladega. Our team got trapped one lap down in Iowa with most of the field by the strategy of one team that needed to make a drastic move to finish well, but we had been running in the top five all night. We got wrecked in Daytona by no fault of our own; it just happens there. Then we had our sixth place finish in New Hampshire. I’ve really enjoyed my time working with Randall Burnett and the whole No. 2 team. I’m looking forward to heading to Iowa for another solid run with RCR and rounding out my season with the team in the final four races.”

This Week’s Daniel Defense Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway … Brian Scott is set to take a break from retirement for the first of two races this season for Richard Childress Racing. Scott will make his 12th start at Iowa Speedway in the No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet this weekend. In his previous 11 starts, Scott scored five top-10 finishes, with two top-five finishes coming during his final two visits to the short track with RCR in 2015. He has a lone Iowa start in the Camping World Truck Series in 2009 and brought home a ninth-place finish.

A commitment to quality firearms … At the turn of the 21st century, firearms enthusiast and lifelong shooter, Marty Daniel, had multiple concepts and designs he thought would greatly improve his M16 rifle. Unable to find these parts in the commercial market, he designed and created custom accessories and soon found the demand for these types of products was much greater than he could have ever imagined. Since then, Daniel Defense has become a major player within the tactical and hunting industries and is known for its world-class firearms, a commitment to quality, exceptional customer service and unwavering support for the Second Amendment.

BRIAN SCOTT QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as you head to Iowa to race for the first time since your retirement last year?

“I’m honored to have been asked by Richard Childress to pilot this No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet. I’ve enjoyed retirement so far. My family has moved back to my home state of Idaho, and we’re spending quality time together that we’ve never had before. But, I still love racing. Having the opportunity to run two races for RCR is something that I’m looking forward to. Now I’m doing it for fun instead of as my full-time job. The pressure is off, and I get to go out there and have fun with these guys. I do know that I’ll have the most fun by getting this team to Victory Lane though.”

This Week’s Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff Chevrolet Camaro at Iowa Speedway … Hemric will be making his second NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Iowa Speedway during this weekend’s U.S. Cellular 250. Hemric has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Iowa Speedway, earning an average finish of 11.5.

Meet the Driver … Fans will have the opportunity to meet Hemric during the XFINITY Series autograph session on Saturday, July 29, starting at 12:30 p.m. local time.

Welcome Back, Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff … Smokey Mountain is America’s original and best-selling tobacco-free smokeless brand. Appealing to adult smokeless tobacco consumers who are seeking tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternatives, Smokey Mountain is available in long cut and easy-to-use pouches. For more information visit SmokeySnuff.com.

Rearview Mirror: Indianapolis … Hemric’s first trip to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway was not without its drama, but ended in a top-10 finish. Starting from the 13th position, Hemric was forced to pit road early under green flag conditions after the grille of the No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet was covered with grass. Using pit strategy to get back to the front of the field, Hemric remained a factor near the front of the field for much of the afternoon. The rookie contender led one lap and brought the No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet home in the eighth position, his seventh top-10 finish of the 2017 season.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

The race at Iowa Speedway earlier this year did not go as planned as most of the field was trapped a lap down late in the going, but you had a solid day otherwise. What did your team learn that you can apply to this weekend’s race?

“Iowa was a place we had all circled going to for the first race and we were all excited, because Danny Stockman had won so many races with Austin Dillon in the past and had always ran so solid. It was a place I was looking forward to going there the first time because of the short-track characteristics and the high speed mile-and-a-half feel it can give you as a driver. The track is really rough and getting even worse now, which makes it even more fun to drive. We ran inside the top 10 and top five late and had a serious shot at winning until we all were trapped a lap down. I believe we had just taken over second before we were trapped that lap down under caution during green flag pit stops. Iowa is a place that when you have so much success and so much speed before it all unfolds, those are the places you really look forward to getting back to again. I feel like with this aero package, if you find something that’s really close you can tweak on that to make it even better. It’s not like you don’t have to start all over again when you get back to a place. Hopefully we can take what we learned there in June and use it this time on our Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet.”

How frustrating is it when you’re trapped a lap down because the caution falls during green flag pit stops, you have a fast car, making passes, but not making up any ground on those on the lead lap?

“At the end of the June race at Iowa we didn’t really have anything to show for it, and that can be frustrating. You know the time and effort that is put in by the team at the shop and at the racetrack. You execute perfectly throughout the entire event. Then it comes down to the last 20 laps and you’re caught in a situation that is literally out of your control. That’s tough. I think we restarted the 25th car in line each of the last two restarts and we crossed the finish line as the sixth car on the racetrack. That didn’t mean a whole lot. On days like that you have to look at the positives. If you focus on the negative stuff you won’t sleep at night. We had speed, we were able to pass cars, and that’s something we can build on coming back this week.”

This Week’s JELD-WEN / Menards Chevrolet Camaro at Iowa Speedway … Jones will return to the site of one of his most successful tracks this weekend as the NASCAR XFINITY Series visits Iowa Speedway for the second time this season. The 7/8-mile track is the location of Jones’ first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win, which he earned in August of 2014. In addition to the win, Jones secured two top-five and three top-10 finishes in the K&N East division. The 20-year-old driver also has one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards start and three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the track, which resulted in one top-five finish. Jones has five starts at Iowa in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and one top-10 finish of eighth, which he earned in May 2015.

About JELD-WEN … JELD-WEN, a global manufacturer of windows, doors, and treated composite trim and panels – operates in more than 20 countries and is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of reliable windows and doors. The company provides products that enhance the beauty and functionality of homes and commercial buildings. JELD-WEN’s full breadth of products has earned numerous awards and endorsements for dependability, innovation and excellence. With a strong commitment to sustainability, JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy efficient products, providing solutions that deliver exceptional value for builders, architects and homeowners around the world. JELD-WEN has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. For more information about JELD-WEN, or to find a dealer, visit http://www.jeld-wen.com or call 800-877-9482.

About Menards … A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

Meet Brandon Jones … Fans will have multiple chances to meet Jones this weekend at Iowa Speedway. Jones will be available at the U.S. Cellular stage for a Q&A session with RCR teammate Brendan Gaughan on Friday, July 28, beginning at 3 p.m. local time. He will be back at the U.S. Cellular Stage on Saturday, July 29 starting at 10:15 a.m. local time, as well as participating in the XFINITY Series autograph session at 12:30 p.m. local time later that day.

BRANDON JONES QUOTE:

We return to Iowa Speedway this weekend. With it being a stand-alone race, do you feel like it’s a good opportunity for you to make some headway into making the playoffs?

“Iowa Speedway is definitely a place where I feel like we have a chance to shine in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. With those races being stand-alone ones, the pressure and expectation to win is a little higher than normal. We want to walk out of those places with solid finishes and know we got every position we could out on the track. A couple of years ago, I was really good at Iowa and seemed to have that place pretty figured out. Recently, they’ve had a couple of rough winters and hot summers, which has affected the track and broken it up a little. You can’t run it like it used to be run now. The track has changed, so each time we go back I take a little bit of time for myself to figure out what adjustments I need to make to best get around there.”

This Week’s U.S. Cellular Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway … Brendan Gaughan has 11 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Iowa Speedway, collecting one top-five and three top-10 finishes in his career. His best finish of fifth came in August 2015. Gaughan has an average start of 13.5 and average finish of 15.5 at the 7/8-mile track.

U.S. Cellular Onboard the No. 62 Chevrolet … U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com.

Meet Brendan Gaughan … Gaughan will be available for a Q&A session with his RCR teammate Brandon Jones at the U.S. Cellular Stage on Friday, July 28, beginning at 3 p.m. local time. Gaughan will also participate in the XFINITY Series Autograph Session beginning at 12:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 29.

BRENDAN GAUGHAN QUOTES:

Do you consider Iowa Speedway to be a track where you can capitalize on chances to win and get into the playoffs?

“That’s the media and fans way of saying, ‘There are no Cup drivers there, so you should run well.’ I don’t necessarily agree. Every week we race is a week that we’re trying to win and get into the playoffs. I love going to Iowa Speedway. It’s a great track for us and we had a good run there earlier this year with the American Ethanol Chevy, we just got trapped a lap down with our teammates due to a unique set of events that happened. We’ll be returning this time around with the No. 62 U.S. Cellular Chevrolet, which happens to also be the marquee race sponsor this weekend. It’ll be a time for us to really showcase what we’ve got. I just love racing at Iowa. It’s worn out and bumpy, which makes for great racing.”

