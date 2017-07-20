Ty Majeski – Iowa Advance

Team: No. 60 Bit-O-Honey Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @TyMajeski, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Majeski at Iowa Speedway

Roush Fenway Racing development driver Ty Majeski will make his second NASCAR XFINITY Series start this weekend at Iowa Speedway, behind the wheel of the No. 60 Bit-O-Honey Ford Mustang.

Last month in his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut at Iowa Speedway, Majeski qualified 10th and quickly moved into the top-five. Majeski was involved in an accident on Lap 120, sustaining damage to his No. 60 Ford, which would ultimately lead to a blown tire. Majeski was left with a 34th-place finish.

On the Car

Majeski will carry the Bit-O-Honey colors on the iconic No. 60 Ford Mustang.

The honey and almond flavored taffy was first manufactured in 1924 and is now produced by Pearson Candy Company. Pearson Candy Company, founded in 1909, is also known for other classic brands such as the Salted Nut Roll, Mint Patties, Nut Goodie, Bun Bar and Coconut Patties. Visit them online at www.pearsonscandy.com.

About Majeski

Majeski was named to the 2016-17 and 2017-18 NASCAR Next Classes.

Majeski, a senior in mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, relocated to North Carolina where he works closely with Roush Fenway’s aerodynamic and shock departments.

Majeski kicked off 2017 by earning his second-consecutive victory in the Rattler 250 Super Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway. The win put Majeski in elite company, as just the second driver to win the Rattler back-to-back, and only the fourth driver to win more than one Rattler 250.

Majeski, who started his racing career in go-karts at the age of nine, is the Snowball Derby track record holder at Five Flags. In addition, he also boasts many of late model racing’s biggest wins, including the 2015 and 2016 Governor’s Cup. He was also the 2016 Super Late Model Champion at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway.

In his rookie season in the ARCA Midwest Tour, Majeski not only captured Rookie of the Year honors, but earned the championship on the strength of two wins. In his sophomore year, Majeski followed that up with five more wins and another championship. The young driver earned his third-consecutive championship in the series in 2016, earning six wins in just 10 races.

Majeski was one of seven drivers to compete in the first-ever class of the Kulwicki Driver Development program (KDDP). Majeski’s outstanding performance in the KDDP led him to being crowned the inaugural Kulwicki Cup Champion for 2015.

QUOTE WORTHY

Ty Majeski on racing at Iowa Speedway:

“We had such a strong Ford Mustang in June at Iowa, so I’m really excited to get on track and try again,” said Majeski. “I feel like I learned a lot as a driver from practice, qualifying and the race, and I’m ready to apply that this weekend. I feel very confident that Seth [Barbour] and the team will give me a strong Bit-O-Honey Ford Mustang this weekend.”

