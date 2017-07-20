TJ Bell – Pocono Raceway Race Advance

Overton’s 150 – Pocono Raceway Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: T.J. Bell

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “Pocono is certainly a very unique track,” said Bell. “I ran the XFINITY race here last year, but I’m really looking forward to getting back on track at Pocono in the Truck Series. We continue to work hard as a team, and are definitely seeing progress each week. I feel confident that we’ll have another strong truck this weekend, and hope we can get a solid finish with it.”

Bell at Pocono: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Pocono Raceway marks Bell’s second start in the series at the ‘Tricky Triangle’. Bell’s most recent start in the NCWTS at Pocono came in 2014.

Bell has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at the triangular track, which came in 2011.

In addition, Bell has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Pocono Raceway, which came in 2016.

Bell has four ARCA Racing Series starts at Pocono Raceway with a best finish of fifth in 2004.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the colors of headwear and apparel company ’47 on the hood this weekend at Pocono Raceway. In addition, the truck will see Kevlar, Oberto, Valvoline, and Niece Equipment on board this weekend.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

