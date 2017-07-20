AmericanMuscle’s 9th Annual Car Show Is Slated to Be the Biggest Yet

The Largest One-Day Mustang Show in the World Is Expecting Thousands of Mustangs

MALVERN, Pa. (April 18, 2017) – The 2017 AmericanMuscle Car Show is expected to be the largest show to date, with thousands of Mustangs and spectators all converging on Maple Grove Raceway on August 12th(rain date August 19th). Once again,the proceeds from the AmericanMuscle Car Show will be used to benefit Make-A-Wish®, with the goal of surpassing last year’s total of $60,200. As always, AM2017 will be packed full of fun events and family friendly activities that will be going from the start to the stop of the show.

Events like the burnout competition will be returning, showcasing a handful of Mustangs roasting their rear tires to the crowd’s delight. Along with the burnout competition the revving contest will be back, giving Mustang owners the chance to flex their muscle and let their pipes scream for the crowd. Attendees have the option this year of going with general show registration or opting for VIP show registration which includes prime parking in the heart of the show with the most foot traffic, with 100% of the proceeds from the VIP parking going to Make-A-Wish®

The Make-A-Wish®Opening Ceremony Parade will kick-off the end of show ceremonies and will entail a parade of convertible Mustang cruising down the drag strip with a Make-A-Wish® child riding along in the passenger seat. Considering how many Mustangs will be in attendance, there will be multiple awards and trophies handed out for every generation of Mustangs including specialty models as well.

Throughout the day there will also be some exhibition drag races going down, pitting some worked Mustangs against each other in a head-to-head show down. Special Automotive celebrities will also be in attendance at the show signing autographs and posing for pictures. If you’re looking to pick up new parts at the show you will be in luck. You’ll be able to purchase parts for your Mustang at the show as well as have the opportunity to win some new ones with multiple raffles taking place throughout the day. The goal of the show is to ultimately celebrate America’s favorite pony car and the community of enthusiasts that drive them, while benefiting Make-A-Wish® and raising more money than ever before. We hope to see you at AM2017 at Maple Grove Raceway on August 12th!

