Fwd: Roush Fenway Advance – Pocono Raceway, Iowa Speedway

Roush Fenway Racing Heads Back in the Pocono Mountains

Roush Fenway Racing returns to Long Pond, Penn. for the second time in 2017 as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads to the ever-challenging Pocono Raceway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane on four separate occasions.

MENCS

Pocono

Sun. 7/30/17 – 2:30 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Iowa

Sat. 7/29/17 – 3:30 PM ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly/American Diabetes Ford Mustang

Ty Majeski, No. 60 Bit-O-Honey Ford Mustang

It’s Tricky Tricky Tricky Tricky

In 200 starts at Pocono Raceway, Roush Fenway has recorded four wins, 45 top-five finishes, 72 top-10 finishes and has led 1,020 laps. Roush Fenway earned victories with former drivers Carl Edwards (2005, 2008), Kurt Busch (2005) and Greg Biffle (2010).

Runner-Up

Roush Fenway has finished in the second position 13 times at Pocono with six different drivers. All in all, Roush Fenway has finished first or second 17 times at the Triangular track.

Victorious at the Triangle

Roush Fenway driver Trevor Bayne earned the victory in the June 2015 ARCA Racing Series event at the “Tricky Triangle” after starting from the pole position and leading 42 laps. Bayne took home the win in his first career start at Pocono and his first start in the ARCA Racing Series.

Is this Heaven? No, It’s Iowa

In 38 starts at Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Roush Fenway has recorded five wins, 10 top-five finishes, 18 top-10 finishes and has led 592 laps. 2015 NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion Chris Buescher earned the organization’s most recent victory at the short-track in May 2015.

It’s a Hat-Trick for Stenhouse

Roush Fenway driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned three-consecutive victories at Iowa in 2011 and 2012, sweeping both races in 2011. The victories helped catapult Stenhouse to consecutive NASCAR XFINITY Series championships in 2011 and 2012.

Roush Fenway Golden Sombrero

Roush Fenway driver Trevor Bayne followed up teammate Stenhouse Jr.’s three-consecutive wins at Iowa with the victory in the June 2013 event after outdueling Austin Dillon in the closing laps.

An Extra Shot Across the Finish Line

The Aug. 2011 event at Iowa saw Stenhouse and former Roush Fenway teammate Edwards battle for the race lead for much of the evening. In the closing stages, Stenhouse began to pull away before losing an engine off of the final corner. Edwards, with nowhere to go, rear-ended Stenhouse and helped propel the No. 6 Mustang across the finish line to secure the victory and claim a one-two finish for Roush Fenway.

Buescher Gets the W

Roush Fenway driver Buescher led 94 laps en route to the win at Iowa in the May 2015 event. The victory, along with another two weeks later at Dover International Speedway, helped propel Buescher to the 2015 NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship.

Start No. 600

When Ty Majeski takes the green on Saturday afternoon it will mark the 600th time a No. 60 Roush Fenway Ford has taken the green flag in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In 599 previous starts, the No. 60 has earned 94 wins, 277 top-fives and 382 top-10s.

Roush Fenway PoconoWins

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Biffle Cup

Roush Fenway at Pocono Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 200 4 45 72 3 36129 1020 17.8 16.5 90322.5

NXS 4 0 0 0 0 291 0 23 18.5 727.5

204 4 45 72 3 36420 1020 20.4 17.5 91050

Roush Fenway Iowa Wins

2011-1 Stenhouse NXS

2011-2 Stenhouse NXS

2012-1 Stenhouse NXS

2013-1 Bayne NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS

Roush Fenway at Iowa Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

NXS 38 5 10 18 2 9183 592 12.2 12.8 8035.1

TRUCK 1 0 1 1 0 200 0 4 3 175

39 5 11 19 2 9383 592 8.1 7.9 8210.1

