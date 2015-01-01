B.J. McLeod Motorsports returns to Iowa Speedway hoping to make more memories

NEWTON, Iowa. – Fresh off surviving a wild and crazy 250-mile race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) returns to Iowa Speedway for Saturday afternoon’s U.S. Cellular 250 ready to slip back into the groove of good ole’ short track racing.

Of course, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team is also eager to return to the 0.875-mile short track after the team produced stunning results in the American Ethanol E15 250 in June.

Not only did the team earn some of their best finishes since their inception, the race also delivered some career-best results for Tommy Joe Martins and B.J. McLeod.

While McLeod accelerated to an even better career-best result the following week at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the team is hoping that luck could strike twice and bring more good finishes to the table.

“After a long and hot weekend at Indianapolis, we’re excited to head to Iowa Speedway this weekend,” said team principal and driver of the No. 8 CorvetteParts.net / Keen Parts Chevrolet B.J. McLeod.

“We knew we had some pretty solid race cars for Iowa in the spring, and took advantage of the pit strategy and wrestled some good finishes. Tommy finished 11th, David (Starr) took 14th and I finished 17th. As a team owner, I couldn’t ask for much more than that.

Last time we were in Iowa we were able to capitalize on events through strategy. While not easy to do, there is always a chance to put ourselves in the top 15 again.”

For the sixth time in the last seven races, McLeod is proud to have the support of CorvetteParts.net / KeenParts.com for his fifth start at Iowa Speedway.

Tommy Joe Martins, the Como, Mississippi native will continue to the steer the team’s flagship entry, the No. 78 Chevrolet for his sixth XFINITY Series start of the year and third at Iowa Speedway.

“I’m stoked to be returning to Iowa Speedway after finishing 11th there last month,” said Martins. I’m appreciative of the opportunity from B.J. and Jessica McLeod to pilot this No. 78 Circle Track Warehouse Chevrolet.

“Another solid finish for us will keep us moving the ladder in the standings.”

David Starr, currently ranked 23rd in the XFINITY Series standings complete the three-car BJMM trio. The Houston, Tex. native is set for his fifth start and looks to better his 14th place showing after qualifying 32nd in June 2017.

For Iowa, B.J. McLeod Motorsports is also proud to welcome the additional support of Moo’s BBQ Burgers and Catering, ICE-FROST, @CouchCrewChief, GraphicSurge Media, EPIC Racewear, MOMO Motorsport, ZAK Products, Mechanix Wear, Racing Radio and WIX Filters who will serve as associate marketing partners for the team’s 51st career XFINITY Series race.

The U.S. Cellular 250 (250 laps / 218.75 miles) is the 20th of 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., July 28 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. A final session has been etched in from 5:30 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., July 29 beginning at 11:05 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

Be sure to follow B.J. McLeod Motorsports on social media; Facebook.com/bjmsinc, on Instagram (@BJMcLeodMotorsports) and on Twitter @TeamBJMcLeod.

About Moo’s BBQ Burgers and Catering:

Starting in 2014 on the west side of the Courthouse square in Newton, Moo’s serves the finest smoked meats Jasper County has to offer. They are a family owned business providing great quality smoked meats at reasonable prices.

For more information, including locations, menus and catering opportunities, please visit moosbbq.com.

About CorvetteParts.net / KeenParts.com:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping.

For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit corvetteparts.net or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

CovetteParts.net / KeenParts.com is small enough to give personalized service and assistance with your project, yet large enough to supply you with those hard to find specialty parts. They strive to go the extra mile to help you get your project done, be it a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09 – They’ll have the Corvette parts you need and the expertise you want.

For more information about Keen Parts, please visit corvetteparts.net, Facebook.com/KeenParts or find them on Twitter (@KeenParts).

About ICE-FROST:

ICE-FROST (ice-frost.com) is a combination of environmentally safe minerals that when added to the ice in your cooler, will take the temperature down from 30° (that’s the average ice temperature in a cooler) to a frosty -10°.

Extend the life of your ice. Turn your cooler into a freezer. Made in the USA.

Follow on Twitter @Ice Frost.

About @CouchCrewChief:

Six years ago, Jonathan Gruenke, started the twitter handle @CouchCrewChief as a fun race day gag. In the following years, it has grown to include in-race updates and a motorsports blog focused on new drivers, new teams, and road crew members who sacrifice to entertain the motorsports fans.

About B. J. McLeod Motorsports:

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMcLeodMotorsports.com) is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team is owned by B. J. McLeod and wife Jessica. The team will field three Chevrolet Camaros in the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway with drivers Tommy Joe Martins (No. 78), B.J. McLeod (No. 8) and David Starr (No. 99).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **