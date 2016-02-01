Smithley likes Iowa Track

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Iowa Speedway preview

U.S. Cellular 250

Saturday, July 29

Race 19 of 33

Laps: 250

Miles: 218

NEWTON, Iowa – One of the highlights of Garrett Smithley’s Xfinity Series season occurred last month at Iowa Speedway.

The Georgia driver scored his second-best run of the season – a 10th – in the series’ first visit to Iowa this year.

Smithley will return to the seven-eighths-mile track in the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity race.

“It’s always fun to go back to a track after you’ve had a good run there,” Smithley said. “We had everything set up right for Iowa last month, and I’m sure we’ll have another good car this time around. It’s a short but fast track and one I really enjoy racing on.”

Practice for the 218-mile race is scheduled at 5 and 6:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.

