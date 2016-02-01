Rhodes looking for Iowa rebound

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Iowa Speedway preview

U.S. Cellular 250

Saturday, July 29

Race 19 of 33

Laps: 250

Miles: 218

NEWTON, Iowa – Harrison Rhodes’ last race at Iowa Speedway was much shorter than he anticipated.

An engine problem forced Rhodes to park near the race’s halfway point last month at Iowa. He finished 36th.

Rhodes will be looking for a much better performance in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at the seven-eighths-mile track.

“We’re ready to give Iowa another shot,” Rhodes said. “Last month we never really had a chance to show what we could do. I really like the track – just want a solid shot at it.”

Rhodes has raced in five Xfinity events at the track.

Practice sessions are scheduled at 5 and 6:30 p.m. (ET) Friday at Iowa. Qualifying is set for 12:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.

