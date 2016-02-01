Kaz Grala and ChargeCords.com Team Up for Multi-Race Partnership

Kaz Grala and GMS Racing are proud to welcome ChargeCords.com on board for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season. Making their first appearance on the No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado as an associate sponsor for the Overton’s 150 at Pocono Raceway this weekend, ChargeCords.com will also step up as the primary sponsor for the LTI Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway next month. They will then return for additional races later in the year.

Through increased functionality and durability, ChargeCords.com has improved the way people use their electronic devices. They manufacture and sell a wide range of high-quality products including charging cords, phone cases, power banks and external speakers.

“We are very excited to be entering a new market with our products,” said Jerad Friedline, Vice President of Sales at ChargeCords.com. “Kaz has been proving himself on and off the race track, and we are looking forward to being a part of his continued journey.”

Reaching the halfway point in the 2017 NCWTS season, Kaz’s highlights have included a win at Daytona International Speedway, a second-place finish at Dover International Speedway and a heat race win at Eldora Speedway. With the Daytona win, Kaz made NASCAR history as the youngest winner ever at the World Center of Racing.

“Teaming up with ChargeCords.com is more than just a sponsor relationship,” said Kaz. “I rely on the ChargeCords.com black & white lightning cable every day in my car, and don’t leave for a race weekend without my black solar bank in my backpack.”

Tune-in to the Overton’s 150 Saturday, July 29 at 1:00 p.m. on FOX to watch Kaz tackle the “Tricky Triangle” in the No. 33 Kiklos/ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado. Then just two weeks later, the NCWTS will return to action for the LTI Printing 200 Saturday, August 12 at 1:00 p.m. on FS1 at Michigan International Speedway, where Kaz will sport his No. 33 ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado for the first time.

About Charge Cords:

ChargeCords.com was founded by a team of three friends that set out to fix a problem all too common to our technology driven generation. Together, the team designed charging cables that utilized the same internal components but added length, durability, and character. Through Apple’s MFi Certification program for third-party manufacturers, ChargeCords was able to make use of technology to design charging cables that are both certified and compatible with all devices while providing the extra benefits of being longer and more durable against daily use.

As part of the partnership, ChargeCords.com will include a 10% discount on all purchases with the use of promo code: Kaz10.

Follow Along:

For more information, and to stay tuned on the latest updates on ChargeCords.com, you can follow along on their social channels:

Website: www.ChargeCords.com

Facebook: facebook.com/ChargeCords

Instagram: instagram.com/ChargeCords

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

