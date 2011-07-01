ARCA Racing Series Preview: Pocono Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 27, 2017) – The ARCA Racing Series (ARS) Presented by Menards will make its second and final stop of the season at Pocono Raceway located in Long Pond, Pa., on Friday, July 28, for the ModSpace 150. Joining MDM Motorsports will be 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Daytona race winner Kaz Grala. Sheldon Creed will look to continue his recent hot streak as he returns to the seat of the No. 12 United Rentals Davey Allison Throwback entry.

Pocono Raceway, known as the Tricky Triangle, is one of the biggest tracks on the ARS circuit. The series competed at the raceway just last month. Grala will make his second career ARS start this Friday. He finished 10th in his series debut at Daytona International Speedway earlier this season. Creed has scored two straight ARS top-five finishes as he heads to Pocono Raceway for the second time this season. MDM Motorsports is looking for their fourth ARS win of the season.

Sheldon Creed, driver of the United Rentals No. 12… Creed will make his second start at Pocono Raceway in Friday’s ModSpace 150. He finishedeighth in the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 on June 9. Creed will once again pilot the No. 12 United Rentals/A.M Ortega Davey Allison ARCA throwback Toyota. In his last two ARS starts, the Alpine, Calif., native has scored top-five finishes.

Creed on Pocono: “Going back to Pocono for a second time will be really cool. We were pretty good there last time we went. As a team, I think everyone is looking forward to being able to build on that. We’ve had a strong couple of weeks and one of these races hopefully we can put the United Rentals No. 12 in victory lane.”

Kaz Grala, driver of the ChargingCords.com No. 41…Grala will make his second career ARS start in Friday’s ModSpace 150 at Pocono Raceway. He finished 10th in his series debut at Daytona International Speedway on February 18. Grala sits 11th in NCWTS points with four top-10 finishes and two top-five finishes, as well as a thrilling victory in the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 24.

Grala on Pocono: “I’m excited to make my ‘regular race’ ARCA debut. Of course, I ran the ARCA race earlier this year at Daytona, but Pocono will be my first time slowing down for a corner in an ARCA car, so it’s definitely going to be different. I’m using the ARCA race as a tool to learn the track, which I’ve never been to do in order to boost my experience level in the Truck this weekend. I haven’t driven for MDM before either, but watching K&N and ARCA, it’s clear that they have built a very successful program and I’m eager to finally get to try it out!”

The ARS ModSpace 150 will get underway July 28 at 4 p.m., ET and will air at 6 p.m., ET on FS1.

