Blaney Returns to Site of First Cup Win Looking for Season Sweep

DEARBORN, Mich., July 27, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team return to Pocono Raceway, site of their historic June victory, looking for a season sweep when the green flag flies for the Overton’s 400.

The team’s first visit to Pocono brought Blaney’s first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win and the 99th for the legendary Wood Brothers Racing Team. A season sweep would be the first since 2014 (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) and the first since 1985 (Bill Elliott) for a Ford driver. A second trip to victory lane at Pocono would be the 100th for the Wood Brothers.

The June win on the Tricky Triangle punched Blaney’s NASCAR Playoff ticket and he now sits in seventh place in the playoff standings.

RYAN BLANEY

On returning to the site of his first Cup win:

“I don’t feel any different going into this race than last time. Just another racetrack. Maybe we have a little more confidence and brings back a lot of memories.”

On navigating the tunnel turn at Pocono:

“It is probably the toughest corner of Pocono. Re-starts are really tough whether you think you get jumbled up and shift down to third (gear) or stay in fourth, that’s a corner where you’re in between. In one and three you’re always shifting into third. That corner is kind of up in the air and you have to gauge the situation and figure out what to do and not get taken advantage of. It’s definitely one of the tightest corners to try to get through. It takes a while to get used to it and we’re still getting used to it. It’s a difficult spot but it’s a good opportunity spot nonetheless.”

RYAN BLANEY POCONO FAST FACTS:

Is seventh in the NASCAR Playoff standings

Won his first Cup race at Pocono in June

Finished 10th and 11th in 2016 Pocono races

Won the 2013 truck race at Pocono

WOOD BROTHERS POCONO FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 61st start at Pocono

David Pearson (1975), Neil Bonnett (1980) and Ryan Blaney (2017) have won for the Woods at Pocono

Team also has 10 top-five finishes and 21 top-10 finishes at the track

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Pocono Raceway:

“Having won there in June, we have a pretty good notebook on Pocono. But every race is different and tracks change during the course of a race due to weather conditions and rubber buildup so you’re always seeing new situations and adding to the notebook.”

“There are, however, some constants at Pocono. They are the three different corners that make setup a challenge and the fact that fuel mileage and pit strategy are critical to a good result. We did alright back in June and came away with a win. We’ll need to do it again this weekend.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE ON CNBC AND NBCSN (All times Eastern)

Saturday July 29, 9-9:55 a.m. – Practice, CNBC

July 29, 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. – Final Practice, NBCSN

Sunday July 30, 11:30 a.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

July 30, 3 p.m. – Overton’s 400, NBCSN

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **