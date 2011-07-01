Leavine Family Racing To Once Again Honor FDNY Foundation At Pocono

McDowell Looks For Strong Run At Site Of His Best Qualifying Effort

CONCORD, N.C. (July 27, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are thrilled to return to Pocono Raceway with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Foundation back on board the No. 95 Chevrolet SS.

The FDNY Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises funds to support fire and safety education, professional development, and training of members of the FDNY, first came on board with LFR in June for the first race at Pocono Raceway.

During the weekend of the Pocono 400, McDowell was able to meet with members of the FDNY and thank them for the hard work and dedication of the many men and women who are a part of the organization.

During the team’s last trip to the “Tricky Triangle” McDowell earned his best qualifying effort of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season. He advanced to the third round of qualifying for the first time this season and started the race from the 11th spot.

Although McDowell was disappointed in the results of the Pocono 400, he was able to earn a Top-25 finish. The team is looking to improve on their last trip to Pocono and hopes to find the speed in practice needed for the race on Sunday.

“It’s going to be fun going back to Pocono a second time,” said McDowell. “We just raced there a few weeks ago, so we have a chance to work on our setup and improve and develop our car. We didn’t finish the race exactly how we wanted to last time, but we qualified extremely well. We just didn’t have a whole lot of speed in the race. I’m hoping this time we can follow up our solid qualifying effort with a good finish in the race.”

McDowell will also be participating in NASCAR’s Fan Fest at Pocono, a program that replaces on-track activity on Friday evenings with fan-friendly events, including giveaways and games. McDowell will hit the Infield Block Party stage at 7:55pm ET Friday evening for a fun and interactive game with fellow MENCS driver, Daniel Suárez. This event is free for race ticket holders.

The Overton’s 400 will take place on Sunday, July 30 at 3PM ET with live coverage airing on NBCSN. Race fans can also follow @LFR95 on Twitter for live race updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **