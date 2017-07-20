Kyle Busch fastest in final practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kyle Busch topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 50.898 and a speed of 176.824 mph. Kyle Larson was second in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 51.163 and a speed of 175.908 mph. Jamie McMurray was third in his No. 1 Ganassi Chevrolet with a time of 51.239 and a speed of 175.647 mph. Denny Hamlin was fourth in his No. 11 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 51.307 and a speed of 175.415 mph. Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 51.352 and a speed of 175.261 mph.

Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-10.

Busch posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 173.058 mph.

