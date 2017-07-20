Christopher Bell Scores Fourth Career Win In 2017

Tweet Photo Credit: Kirk Schroll

Christopher Bell captured his fourth Camping World Truck Series race of the year on Saturday afternoon in the Overton’s 150 at Pocono International Raceway.

15 laps made up both stages 1 and 2, while 30 laps made up the final stage.

When stage 1 got underway, it was all Kyle Busch. Busch led wire to wire in the first stage and ended up winning it, while his teammate Bell, wounded up second. The action heated up on pit road, however, as Noah Gragson was penalized one lap for pitting outside the box.

Stage 2 took place on lap 20 and it was much the same as stage 1, except there was a little more pit strategy. Busch got out once again, but Ryan Truex stayed close behind. As stage 2 got toward the end of the conclusion, pit strategy was played as Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter and Cody Coughlin pitted. Busch was the winner in stage 2.

On the initial restart on stage 3, Justin Haley accidentally turned Busch in turn 2, thus sending him into the wall and ending his day after winning the first two stages.

Another caution took place once again on a restart with 21 to go. This time it involved, Gragson, Kaz Grala and Chase Briscoe. Grala went up the track as he and Briscoe made slight contact with each other, which caused the incident.

The final restart came with 16 to go, where John Hunter Nemechek made a pass for the lead after getting a push by Crafton. Nemechek held the lead for nine laps until Bell passed him with six to go.

Bell was able to go on to win his fourth race of the year and take the series points lead from Johnny Sauter by 18 points.

There were four cautions for 15 laps, as well as, five leaders among five lead changes.

Next Up: The Camping World Truck Series takes another week off, before heading to Michigan International Speedway on Saturday August 12.

