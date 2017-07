Harrison Rhodes Iowa review

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Flex Tape Chevrolet 01

Iowa Speedway review

U.S. Cellular 250

Saturday, July 29

Started: 26

Finished: 15

RHODES STRONG 15th AT IOWA

NEWTON, Iowa – Harrison Rhodes moved through the field to score a 15th-place finish in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

The run was Rhodes’ second-best of the season.

He started 26th but quickly moved into the front group and finished on the lead lap as the race went to overtime. The finish was particularly pleasing for Rhodes because he failed to finish in the series’ first race at Iowa last month.

“It felt good to show what we could do here after what happened in June,” said Rhodes, who drove the Flex Tape Chevrolet. “This track is tough, but we had a good car and I was able to move around people and get in some fast laps.” Ryan Preece won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead. The series moves on to Watkins Glen International for an Aug. 5 race.

