NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Power Rankings-Pocono

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series headed to Pocono International Raceway yesterday for the annual running of the Overton’s 150. It was quite the interesting race, regarding pit strategy. Here’s a look at who’s in my power rankings this week.

Christopher Bell- Bell had another strong run this year to collect his fourth win of the season. In the two practice sessions on Friday, he was fourth in the first practice and topped the final practice number one. Bell ended up the first stage second. In stage 2, it was almost the same as he finished third. It wasn’t until lap 54 of 60, where Bell took the lead from John Hunter Nemechek and went on to win for the fourth time of the year. Not only win the race, but grabbed the points lead as well from Johnny Sauter. Bell now leads Sauter over 18 points.

“It was really tough, but my guys do the best and they take really good care of me,” Bell said. “Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) does a great job and Tony (Hirschman, spotter) does a great job on top. I’m glad we were able to get the SiriusXM Tundra to victory lane, we’ve had had them on a lot, but we haven’t been able to win.”

Ben Rhodes- Before Pocono, Rhodes was still searching for his first win of the season. After wrecking out the past two races, he was looking to get a solid finish at Pocono. In stage 1, he finished third and in stage 2, Rhodes finished fourth. He didn’t battle for the lead until five laps to go as he took second. However, eventual race winner Bell was so far ahead, that it was difficult for Rhodes to catch him in the remaining laps. Though, Rhodes was happy with second.

“It is a great race,” Rhodes said. “This race reminds a lot of Michigan, Daytona, Talladega, just the big tracks where we’re drafting and aerodynamics are so important- but you’re playing those games the whole time here at Pocono. Good race for our Safelite Tundra. We were fast, just not fast enough to beat the 4 (Christopher Bell).” This was Rhodes’ best career finish of second, since Gateway of 2016.

Ryan Truex- Truex continues to keep having a solid year for the Hattori Racing team. In stage 1, Truex finished right where he started the race, fourth. In stage 2, Truex battled for the lead with Kyle Busch for a short-while, before settling taking second in stage 2. In the end, Truex was among the four battling for the win with eight laps to go. However, he eventually finished third. Truex scored his best finish of the year and moved to seventh in the playoff standings.

John Hunter Nemechek- Nemechek had another strong run at Pocono on Saturday. It almost looked liked, he would end up winning his third race of the year. He took the lead on lap 45, but was passed by Bell with six laps to go. Nemechek faded back just a bit, but still finished in the top five with a fourth. In the point standings, Nemechek is currently fifth with four races remaining until the playoffs.

Cody Coughlin- Coughlin had a career best finish on Saturday of second. Although, he did not finish in the top ten in both of the stages. However, Coughlin restarted fifth in stage 3 and dropped a few positions, but ended up eighth scoring his best finish of his career.

“It was a good day,” Coughlin said. “We’ve been running in the top-10 all year, we just haven’t finished there. It was nice to at least finish where we’ve been running, but I wanna be better. I think this is good momentum though, for sure.”The race featured four cautions for 15 laps, as well as, five leaders among five lead changes.

Next Up: The Truck Series take a week off this weekend, before heading to the Irish Hills of Michigan International Speedway for the 13th race of the year.

