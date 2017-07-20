Kyle Busch takes pole position at Pocono

Tweet Kyle Busch poses with the Coors Light Pole Awards after winning the pole for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400 at Pocono Raceway. Photo: Kirk Schroll/SpeedwayMedia.com

Kyle Busch conserved his tires through the first round of qualifying and it paid off in the final round with pole position for today’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota won the pole with a time of 50.175 and a speed of 179.372 mph.

“I felt like I hit it pretty good. Gave up a couple things in a couple of spots, but overall, felt like it was a really good lap. [I] was gonna come over the radio and say, ‘Man, that’s close. You know, I think that’s right on target.’ But obviously it was way better. Just proud of these guys. The adjustments really worked us there through rounds and got us to where we needed to be in order to continually get faster each time out. You never really see that happen on re-run tires, cycled scuffs. Obviously, our M&M’s Caramel Camry is pretty fast. Looking forward to today’s race. It’s a great opportunity for us, starting up front, being able to be in clean air like we were last time. So hopefully, we can just do the right things and put ourselves in a better spot in the end.”

It’s his 24th pole in 447 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second after posting a time of 50.317 and a speed of 178.866 mph. Jamie McMurray will start third with a time of 50.552 and a speed of 178.034 mph. Denny Hamlin will start fourth with a time of 50.635 and a speed of 177.743 mph. Ryan Blaney will round out the top-five with a time of 50.682 and a speed of 177.578 mph.

Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Joey Logano round out the top-10.

Brad Keselowski and Kasey Kahne round out the 12 drivers that made the final round.

No drivers failed to make the 38-car field.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **