Xfinity Teams Launch Operation Thank You, TV Series

NEW MOTORSPORTS & THE US ARMED FORCES TV SERIES

200 Productions LLC Washington, DC USA www.200laps.com

AMG PRESENTS “OPERATION THANK YOU” A NEW DOCU-REALITY SERIES FEATURING JOHNNY DAVIS & CARL LONG AS THEY PREPARE FOR A HISTORIC RACING EVENT TO HONOR U.S. MILITARY.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/227667198

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug 1, 2017 — AMG & 200 Productions new unscripted reality series, OPERATION THANK YOU, will follow two Carolina-based NASCAR racing teams, JD Motorsports and MBM Motorsports, as they build five special stock cars to honor the U.S armed forces. The series will culminate with the ‘Visit Myrtle Beach 200,’ a private racing event this fall at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Original music for the series preformed by Nora Collins and Eric Dodd, two of America’s top music artist, singer songwriters. “It is an honor for us to support this series and say thank you the men and women of the US Armed Forces”. Nora Collins.

“If you believe in our country, our military and you love the red white and blue, then this is the series for you”. Allen Scheid, Executive Producer This new series puts race fans in the cockpit and behind the wheel for a high-octane, pedalto-the-metal viewing experience like no other. Race team owners, Johnny Davis and Carl Long, will open their doors to allow race fans to go behind the scenes as their teams prepare to host this unprecedented free 200 lap event out of respect and admiration for the U.S. armed forces. The competing stock cars will represent the Air Force, the Army, the Coast Guard, the Navy, and the Marine Corp. Tune in and watch them build five theme cars, organize a new annual racing event and the good, bad and ugly of their day-to-day pro race business.

Guests from the five services of the U.S. military are invited to attend this free event, along with reservists and civilian defense personnel. No uniforms will be required, so attendees are encouraged to come as they are and enjoy the festivities, which includes the race, parades, marching bands and live music, all held in beautiful Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The people and business of Myrtle Beach will help keep costs affordable for our military personnel to spend a great weekend.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the men and women who serve and sacrifice for our country,” says Johnny Davis, a veteran team owner and former crew chief who has competed in NASCAR for 27 years. “We race because we love what we do. We are grateful to our families and communities for helping us do what we love. We know that without the men and women who serve in our armed forces, none of this would be possible.”

Carl Long, a team owner and driver in the NASCAR Xfinity & Cup Series, added, “Members of the U.S military sacrifice for all of us, and they keep us safe so we can live the racing life. As a way of saying thank you to those who serve in the United States military, we will race for our country, military, and the families of the U.S. armed forces.”

On race day, when we hear Gentlemen start your engines and the checkered flag flies against the backdrop of the stunning Myrtle Beach skyline, the party will crank up, with musical artists and special guests joining Davis and Long on stage to entertain the U.S. servicemen and servicewomen with a tribute concert.

The ceremonies will close with a special candlelight light ceremony following the concert, featuring Nora Collins and Eric Dodd, with sky lanterns released into the air in honor of the men and women of the armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country.

“Visit Myrtle Beach is proud to be an integral part of this new and exciting docu-reality show that has been created to celebrate true American heroes—the men and women of our amazing U.S. military,” says Scott Schult, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re ready to welcome thousands of active military families to witness firsthand the excitement of live racing at the Visit Myrtle Beach 200 and to enjoy lots of fun in the sun along our beautiful beaches.”

The production team behind OPERATION THANK YOU is filming throughout the Carolinas since July with the help of the film commissions representing the Myrtle Beach area, South Carolina, North Carolina, several local and regional businesses.

The series can be viewed free around the world this fall at www.200laps.com. For more information at it becomes available, please visit and follow us at www.200laps.com or on Twitter and Facebook at @200laps.

The Producers

200 Productions LLC is part of the AMG Inc. a media group operating in more than 26 countries, producing nonfiction, unscripted reality content for international and domestic networks.

For more details about the series or to book interviews with any people in the TV series, please contact the Executive Producer, L. Allen Scheid at press@200laps.com.

If you would like to work on this series, please send us an email at jobs@200laps.com

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **