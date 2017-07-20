Ryan Reed – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Watkins Glen

Ryan Reed has competed at Watkins Glen International (WGI) three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Reed also has one start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at WGI. In 2014, Reed finished seventh after starting 20th.

Watkins Glen 2016

Ryan Reed started at the rear of the field after changing out flat-spotted tires from qualifying. Crew chief Phil Gould used some pit strategy to gain track position. Pit strategy and a fast No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford put Reed in position to cross the finish line ninth, his best finish to date at Watkins Glen.

Reed in 2017

Reed is currently eighth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship standings after 19 races. Reed has one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes so far this season. He has an average starting position of 14.1 so far this season, with an average finish of 16.8.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Watkins Glen

“I love road racing and I feel like we bring really strong road course cars. I spent some time out at Utah at Ford Performance’s course and got back into the road course mindset. We had good speed last year at the road courses and had some solid finishes. I think we have a really good chance at getting a win this weekend.”

