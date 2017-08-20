GMS Racing Watkins Glen NXS Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No.23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Watkins Glen Stats

Gallagher will make his second start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Watkins Glen.

Best Finish: 22nd

Additional Info

– Gallagher made his first NXS start at Watkins Glen in 2016.

– The Allegiant team will utilize new chassis No. 221.

Quote

“I am really excited about going back to Watkins Glen. We ran there last year and I gained some experience and my No. 23 Allegiant team got some valuable data to build on for this year. I hope we can get the No. 23 up front and come home with a good finish that this team needs and deserves.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **