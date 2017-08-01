Lou Gramm to sing National Anthem for I Love New York 355 at the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 1, 2017) – Watkins Glen International announced today that Lou Gramm, American rock vocalist and founding member of Foreigner, will sing the National Anthem prior to Sunday’s running of the I Love New York 355 at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Gramm, a native of Rochester, New York, was instrumental in Foreigner’s seven multi-platinum albums, and several hit songs including “Cold as Ice”, “Juke Box Hero”, “Urgent”, and “I Want to Know What Love Is”.

Gramm will also serve as the Honorary Pace Car driver for Sunday’s second and final road course race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.

“The I Love New York 355 at the Glen weekend is all about celebrating the state’s largest sporting event,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “We thought bringing in an iconic voice with Rochester ties was a great way to do just that. We’re excited that Lou Gramm is joining us for what should be a thrilling race on Sunday.”

Though best known for his time with Foreigner, the multi-time Grammy nominated musician has been releasing solo work since 1987, debuting with “Ready or Not”. Gramm is currently working on his latest solo album, set for release later in 2017.

The I Love New York 355 headlines a weekend full of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East action at Watkins Glen International, August 4-6, 2017.

