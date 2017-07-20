Trevor Bayne – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Watkins Glen International – Sunday, Aug. 6 at 3:00pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Watkins Glen

Bayne makes his third career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENC) start at Watkins Glen International on Sunday afternoon.

Bayne earned a best finish of ninth in this event in 2016.

In five starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the New York road course, Bayne recorded one top-five and three top-10s with a best finish of fifth coming in 2016.

In 18 combined starts on road courses in the MENCS and the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Bayne has scored one top-five and eight top-10s.

Matt Puccia at Watkins Glen

Puccia will be atop the box for his seventh MENCS event at The Glen on Sunday. In six previous races, Puccia has recorded three top-10s with a best finish of sixth coming in the 2012 MENCS event with former driver Greg Biffle.

Homecoming King

This weekend’s MENCS race at Watkins Glen marks a homecoming for New York native Puccia, who hails from Watertown, N.Y., just under three hours away from the famed road course.

Recapping Pocono

Bayne battled a tight-handling condition throughout the MENCS event at Pocono Raceway, ultimately leading to a 20th-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on Watkins Glen:

“I’m ready to get back to Watkins Glen this weekend and see what we can do. We got a top-10 here last season and I have all the confidence we can have another solid run this weekend with our AdvoCare Ford. I know that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) will have a great strategy in place and I know what I need to do to get the job done.”

