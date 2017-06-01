CHEVY MENCS AT WATKINS GLEN: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

I LOVE NEW YORK 355

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK

AUGUST 6, 2017

BOWTIE BULLETS

WINNERS IN WATKINS:

Chevrolet has more wins at Watkins Glen than any other manufacturer. The Bowtie Brigade has been to Victory Lane at Watkins Glen 17 times in the 34 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events held at the 2.45-mile road course.

CHEVROLET TURNING LEFT AND RIGHT:

Chevrolet drivers have proven their road course prowess over the years, and have combined for 28 wins at the two road courses currently on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

DID YOU KNOW?

Chevrolet earned the first victory at the first NASCAR Cup Series sanctioned race Watkins Glen when Buck Baker took his ’57 Chevy to Winner’s Circle. Since that day Chevrolet has powered 10 different drivers to victory at ‘The Glen.’

LEADER OF THE PACK:

The manufacturer championship continues to be a tight battle between the three OEM’s competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. As most people anticipate who will make the playoffs, Chevrolet continues its quest for a 40th manufacturer’s title in NASCAR’s top division. After last weekend at Pocono, the Bowtie Brand remains at the top of the manufacturer standings over its two rivals.

TUNE-IN:

The I Love New York 355 at Watkins Glen International will commence on Sunday August 6th. Live coverage can be found on NBC Sports Network, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 at 3:00 p.m.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 773 wins and 692 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won 17 of 34 races at Watkins Glen International. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

AJ Allmendinger, No. 47 Kroger Clicklist Chevrolet SS, has one win at Watkins Glen (’14)

A Chevrolet driver has won one of the last three races at Watkins Glen International

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Watkins Glen 14 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 61 top-five and 120 top-10 finishes at Watkins Glen

A Chevrolet has led 1,389 laps (47.0% of possible 2,978 laps) at Watkins Glen

FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway Area at Watkins Glen International

Fans can check out great a great assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Team Chevy Display including: Bolt EV, Military Chevrolet Camaro, Silverado 2500, Volt, Colorado ZR2, Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, Equinox and Suburban

At the Chevrolet Display, fans can view the No. 48 Chevrolet SS and No. 3 DOW Chevrolet SS show cars

Also on display is a Chevrolet R07 racing engine complete with electronic fuel injection. Fans can also see a sample of engines, parts and accessories available for purchase from Chevrolet Performance at their local Chevrolet dealer

Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Saturday, July 29th

10:00 a.m. – Spencer Gallagher

10:15 a.m. – Brandon Jones, Brendan Gaughan and Daniel Hemric

10:35 a.m. – JD Motorsports

Sunday, July 30th

11:00 a.m. – Ty Dillon

11:15 a.m. – Chase Elliott and Kasey Kahne

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation: Fri. Aug. 4th – 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sat. Aug. 5th – 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Sun. Aug. 6th – 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CHEVROLET SS – 2ND IN STANDINGS

“I really enjoy racing on the road courses and am looking forward to the Glen this weekend. It’s fun to do something different from the norm. All of our tracks have their unique qualities that make them difficult, and that’s definitely true for Watkins Glen with the left and right turns and elevation changes. Our Chevy has typically had good speed and balance on the road courses, so I’m hoping for a solid run this weekend at Watkins Glen. The last few weeks have been tough for us, so we could use a good finish.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 SUNENERGY 1 CHEVROLET SS – 7TH IN STANDINGS

“I feel like I’ve run better at Watkins Glen, so I’m going to go with that one. I don’t know why that has been. It just seems like we have had a little bit more success there. I haven’t really ever had the results to show, but I feel like at times we have had speed at Watkins Glen which is nice and shown pace, which I’ve never really done that at Sonoma. I would say Watkins Glen because of that.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CHEVROLET SS – 8TH IN STANDINGS

“It’s a road course and we only get to do two of those a year. I really enjoy road course racing and how different the two tracks are from one another. Watkins Glen differs from Sonoma as far as the speed of the track and the grip level. The stages adds another dynamic to these races. I think you’ll see a lot of different strategies with when teams pit and trying to race for stage points. Watkins Glen is a great track and the racing is usually pretty exciting, plus the amount of people they put in there is awesome.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – 11TH IN STANDINGS

“Watkins Glen hasn’t been too kind to the No. 48 team or me in particular in years past, but I look at this track every year as a personal challenge. The past two weeks haven’t been kind to us either, but our qualifying has improved and we are finding speed.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CATERPILLAR CHEVROLET SS – 15TH IN STANDINGS

“Turn 1 is probably the most challenging because the car wants to wheel hop and the bus stops are probably the most fun getting it right. When you know you nailed it, you really nailed it.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 5 RATED RED “ROAD TO RACE DAY” CHEVROLET SS – 19TH IN STANDINGS

“For whatever reason it took me a little while to figure out the braking and turning at Watkins Glen. It didn’t come to me as quickly as Sonoma did. Over the last couple of years I’ve improved at Watkins Glen, but I still have a little bit of work to do to get us to run up front.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CHEVROLET SS – 21ST IN STANDINGS

“Watkins Glen is just a totally different beast. Really fast, aggressive track. You can gain a lot by getting after it on the braking zones and just a high-speed place with all the new grip in the pavement. I enjoy going there. It’s been a track where I have been able to run some fast laps, but we would like to get a good finish out of it. I’ve had some struggling as far as finishes, but we have had some runs that we’ve run up front. We will work hard to get there.”

DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 AXALTA CHEVROLET SS – 22ND IN STANDINGS

“We aren’t going to find top-two or top-three speed on Friday or Saturday. That kind of speed is built into the car and is made on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, so we’ve got a ways to go to figure out how to get that kind of quickness. We’re not satisfied with 12th (at Pocono), but with the way our luck’s been going, it’s nice to get a race finished and get one in the bank. I think we’ve actually got an opportunity to run better than 12th at Watkins Glen – a road course. We’ll go there and dig and work hard.”

PAUL MENARD, NO. 27 DUTCH BOY/MENARDS CHEVROLET SS – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“I really enjoy road-course racing and am glad we’ll have another on the schedule next year. Watkins Glen is a lot of fun because there are multiple passing opportunities around the track and you can really out-brake the car in front of you to make those passes. You have to get aggressive, especially in the bus stop. If you go through there two-wide, you’re going to make contact. You just have to make sure you come out of it better than the other guy, but there is a lot of give-and-take through there early in the race. We’ll see how aggressive people get given the new stage formats, though. We had a solid run at Sonoma earlier this year and hopefully we can back it up this weekend with the Dutch Boy/Menards Chevrolet.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET SS – 24TH IN STANDINGS

“I enjoy road course racing. Watkins Glen is unique. It’s kind of more of a NASCAR-style track. Now, going back there with the repave, it’s going to be very important to have a fast race car. I’ve only had a couple of Xfinity Series races there. I’ve run OK, but The Glen hasn’t been my strongest road course. I am looking forward to getting there with the GEICO Chevrolet SS. I think the biggest differences this weekend in the Monster Energy Cup Series car for me will be the speed and different shift points and less downforce, along with the different pavement.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, NO. 95 FDNY FOUNDATION CHEVROLET SS – 25TH IN STANDINGS

“Watkins Glen is another opportunity track for us, just like Sonoma and Daytona. Last year, we qualified just outside the Top-10 and had a pretty solid race going. It’s a big opportunity for us to sneak a win in there, so hopefully we can get it done.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 SCOTT PRODUCTS CHEVROLET SS – 26TH IN STANDINGS

“I would say Watkins Glen is physically more demanding just because of the g-forces that you have going through the corners, the high speed, the banking in a lot of the corners. The shift points end up in a strange place through the carousel. It’s a unique road course compared to Sonoma. It’s just completely different. I like Watkins Glen better and we had pretty good cars at Sonoma earlier this season, so, I’m really excited to go back to Watkins Glen. AJ (Allmendinger, teammate) runs extremely well there and I’m hoping that I can pry some speed secrets out of him as we get a little closer. It might take a little bit of persuasion. Might have to give something up for one of these short tracks or something, but he does pretty good there too. As we look at that one it’s a place I love going to. It’s a really nice area. The track is a lot of fun. The repave has changed it up a little bit, but it didn’t take away a lot of the character of that track, I don’t believe. We will go there and try and get a top 10-finish out of it. I think we are capable of it. It’s a place where we have run really well in the past and I just enjoy it. I like road racing. I have a good time when we go road racing. I wish we did it a couple more times a year.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER/CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS – 27TH IN STANDINGS

“This week we go to Watkins Glen, one of my favorite places for many reasons. Obviously, getting my first Cup win there is very special. It will be a place that no matter what I do the rest of my career will always be right at the top. Just a fun road course, very fast, I call it kind of the 1.5-mile of road courses. A lot of speed around there, especially since they repaved it last year. It makes it a lot of fun going there. The last couple of years the crowds have been insane around that place. A place that I really enjoy, but more than anything every time I pull through under the tunnel there into the race track I go back to 2014, getting my first Cup win, our teams first Cup win and just what that meant. That always pushes me a little bit harder knowing that feeling in Victory Lane and wanting to experience that again. We will go there, put on a show, get that No 47 Kroger Chevy back into Victory Lane and have another giant party.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2017 STATISTICS:

Wins: 8

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,272

Top-five finishes: 34

Top-10 finishes: 66

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 773 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 693

Laps Lead to Date: 229,718

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,908

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,023

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,108

Chevrolet: 773

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 756

Ford: 656

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 100

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy, follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy, add +TeamChevy into your Google+ circles and follow us on Instagram TeamChevy.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at: http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html

About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **