Mobil 1™ to Continue as the ‘Official Motor Oil of NASCAR®’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today, at the NASCAR Fuel for Business meetings in New York City, ExxonMobil and NASCAR® announced the renewal of a long-standing partnership, continuing to designate its Mobil 1™ brand as the “Official Motor Oil of NASCAR®”. The newly signed agreement will extend the successful partnership to 20 years, which has been highlighted by marketing and technological innovation that has catalyzed growth across both entities.

“We are delighted to continue to serve as the ‘Official Motor Oil of NASCAR’,” said Kai Decker, global motorsports manager at ExxonMobil. “The renewed partnership allows us to connect with racing fans of the most popular and exciting motorsport series in the country. NASCAR has also been integral in helping support the launch of Mobil 1TM Annual Protection motor oil.”

ExxonMobil extensively used their “Official Motor Oil of NASCAR” status to help launch Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil, which allows drivers to go one full year – or 20,000 miles whichever, comes first – between oil changes. For the breakout product’s nationwide advertising campaign, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick features as the hero of the commercials, while also being featured in a prominent video series on social media. A new digital video series featuring the entire Stewart-Haas Racing team is also supporting the new product. Furthermore, the Mobil 1 Annual Protection product appeared as a primary sponsor on the hood for each of the Stewart-Haas Racing drivers at NASCAR tracks throughout the 2017 season.

To further support the launch of Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil, ExxonMobil will host a fan-friendly event at Plaza33 outside New York City’s most iconic basketball arena on Wednesday, August 16. Kevin Harvick will be in attendance and fans will have the opportunity to meet the driver of the No. 4 car, while also taking part in unique activities.

Mobil 1TM synthetic motor oil is used by more than 50 percent of teams competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™ and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™. The use of these oils across all three series provides a testing ground for ExxonMobil engineers, who create products for race fans and general consumers, which are proven to perform under some of the most challenging of conditions.

“Mobil 1 is one of the most recognizable brands in the world and we are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership for years to come,” said Lou Garate, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR. “Our partner utilizes its official status as a powerful part of its marketing mix through advertising, packaging, point-of-sale and promotions, helping market NASCAR to millions of Americans.”

The continued partnership with NASCAR is increasingly beneficial to the brand. A recent study from Turnkey sports and entertainment found that at the end of the 2016 race season, the number of NASCAR race fans identifying Mobil 1TM as the “Official Motor Oil of NASCAR” was at a three-year high, increasing steadily among avid and casual NASCAR fans each year since the end of the 2014 season. The proportion of NASCAR fans stating they would be more likely to purchase a product from an Official NASCAR Partner has also increased by 13 percent over the same period.

According to a recent independent study from Simmons Research, NASCAR fans are 30 percent more likely than non-fans to add or change motor oil themselves or have another household member do so.

About Mobil 1 TM in Motorsports

Racing provides the Mobil brand the ultimate testing ground to improve the technology in our range of oils and lubricants. Through each race season, our advanced products go to work in race cars to help improve their performance and efficiency. Mobil 1™ motor oils serve as the lubricant of choice for many of the world’s top race teams who compete in the most demanding and popular motorsports series in the world. The knowledge we gain through these partnerships is integral to how our scientists and engineers develop technologies and constantly push the boundaries. For more information, visit: www.mobil1racing.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit NASCAR.com and IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

