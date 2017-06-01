Go Fas Racing / IncredibleBank – Watkins Glen Race Advance

IncredibleBank Watkins Glen Race Advance

Matt DiBenedetto and IncredibleBank take on the second road-course of the season looking to get back on the right-track.

Race 22 of 36: After a first-lap incident ended the Go Fas Racing’s team very early last race, the IncredibleBank team will look to the second-road course of the season, Watkins Glen International, for a bounce-back weekend. IncredibleBank will be joining Matt DiBenedetto at “The Glen” as the team looks for another solid road-course finish. Earlier in the season, DiBenedetto finished p23 at Sonoma, running in the top-20 for most of the day. The IncredibleBank team remains 31st in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings and will hope to move back up the ranks this weekend.

Rollercoaster Few Weeks: After a team best-ever finish of 8th at the Brickyard, the Go Fas team hoped to continue their momentum into a good run at Pocono Raceway. Unfortunately, a massive incident involving nearly ten cars ended Matt DiBenedetto’s day on lap one resulting in a 37th place finish for the team. “Sometimes you’re the windshield and sometimes you’re the bug,” Crew Chief Gene Nead told Matt DiBenedetto. After the team’s best and worst finishes of the season back to back, Matt hopes they can get back on track at Watkins Glen.

Last Road Course of the Season: Although DiBenedetto did not do much road course racing growing up, he learned the skill of it quickly. “I feel like I picked up on road course stuff pretty quickly. I had a few runs in K&N, and XFINITY, but most of my road course experience has come in the Cup series. I look forward to the Glen as it is my favorite road course on the schedule, and it’ll be great to have the IncredibleBank group on board with us there. We always have a lot of fun with the IncredibleBank group at the racetrack and usually have good luck with them on the racecar.” DiBenedetto said. The last race that IncredibleBank sponsored was Daytona, where the Go Fas team finished 13th.

DiBenedetto on Watkins Glen International: “Watkins Glen is my favorite of the two road courses that we visit on the cup schedule. It flows very well and is very high-speed. For the most part, we usually have very fast race cars when we go there, but have zero luck. If luck can stay our way this weekend, I think we’ll finally get the good run we deserve there. Gene always puts us in a position to succeed at the end, now it’s just a matter of getting the luck to take us to the finish.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-953 to serve as the primary car. This chassis last raced at Sonoma where it finished 23rd.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Watkins Glen:

Starts: 2

Average Start: 31st

Average Finish: 30th

ABOUT OUR TEAM About IncredibleBank:

IncredibleBank, a division of River Valley Bank , opened in 2009 as one of the early Internet-only banks. Our goal was to provide great rates, secure banking and incredible customer service online. We wanted to make banking easier and more convenient by allowing people to bank anywhere and anytime on the Internet, but with the same great service and security you get from a brick-and-mortar bank. Shortly after IncredibleBank opened, it was named one of the “least evil banks” and “still awesome” by CNN. Since then, IncredibleBank has also become the bank of choice for luxury motor coach financing. Whether you’re looking to buy your first motor home or interested in refinancing, we’re here to help you make the best decision possible. As a recipient of the “2016 Innovation Award” by Independent Banker, we can help you experience life to the fullest. Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

