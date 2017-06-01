Harrison Rhodes Watkins Glen preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Great Outdoors RV Superstore Chevrolet 01

Watkins Glen International preview

Zippo 200

Saturday, Aug. 5

Race 20 of 33

Laps: 82

Miles: 200

RHODES DEBUTS AT WATKINS GLEN

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – It’s Race One for Harrison Rhodes at Watkins Glen International, the world-famous road racing course in New York.

Rhodes will drive the Great Outdoors RV Superstore Chevrolet in Saturday’s Zippo 200, an 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile course.

“I’ve heard and read about the Glen all my life, and I’m ready for it,” Rhodes said. “I always like to go to new tracks, and this one certainly will be a challenge. But I’ve got great teammates at JD Motorsports who’ve run well there, so they will be a lot of help in getting me started.”

Rhodes is 24th in Xfinity driver points entering the race.

Rhodes will get his first shot at the track in opening practice at noon Friday. More practice is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:05 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 2 p.m.

