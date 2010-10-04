JTG Daugherty Racing, Watkins Glen International Preview, Drivers AJ Allmendinger and Chris Buescher

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL PREVIEW

Next up on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Watkins Glen International, where AJ Allmendinger scored his first-career victory and first win for the JTG Daugherty Racing team in 2014. The I Love New York 355 at The Glen airs at 3 PM ET Sunday, August 6th on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

CHRIS BUESCHER

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 63

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 4

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club

Best Start: 9th 6/25/17 Sonoma

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

AJ ALLMENDINGER

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 320

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 51

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1: 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

APPEARANCES:

AJ Allmendinger – Friday, August 4th at 4 PM, AJ will visit the Watkins Glen International media center to talk to local media and do a sit down with FOX Sports 1 Sunday, August 6th at 10:20 AM, AJ to visit The Bog hospitality at Watkins Glen International.

