JTG Daugherty Racing, Watkins Glen International Preview, Drivers AJ Allmendinger and Chris Buescher
by Official Release On Thu, Aug. 03, 2017
WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL PREVIEW
Next up on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Watkins Glen International, where AJ Allmendinger scored his first-career victory and first win for the JTG Daugherty Racing team in 2014. The I Love New York 355 at The Glen airs at 3 PM ET Sunday, August 6th on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
CHRIS BUESCHER
FAST FACTS:
Career Starts: 63
Wins: 1
Top-fives: 2
Top-10s: 4
Pole Awards: 0
First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club
Best Start: 9th 6/25/17 Sonoma
Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono
Driver DOB: 10/29/1992
Hometown: Prosper, TX
Crew Chief: Trent Owens
AJ ALLMENDINGER
FAST FACTS:
Career Starts: 320
Wins: 1
Top-fives: 10
Top-10s: 51
Pole Awards: 4
First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol
First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix
Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen
Best Start: 1: 4/10/2010 Phoenix
Best Finish: 1: 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen
Driver DOB: 12/16/1981
Hometown: San Jose, Calif.
Crew Chief: Tristan Smith
APPEARANCES:
AJ Allmendinger – Friday, August 4th at 4 PM, AJ will visit the Watkins Glen International media center to talk to local media and do a sit down with FOX Sports 1 Sunday, August 6th at 10:20 AM, AJ to visit The Bog hospitality at Watkins Glen International.