NASCAR Racing Schedule for Watkins Glen

NASCAR heads to the Finger Lakes Region of New York for the second road course race of the season at Watkins Glen International with both the XFINITY Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in action. Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 4

On Track :

12-12:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series First Practice – NBC Sports App

2:30-3.25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App

6:00-8:00 p.m.: MENCS FAN FEST

GARAGECAM (Watch live)

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11:15 a.m.: Cole Custer, Brendan Gaughan and Brennan Poole

Saturday, August 5

On Track :

10:00-10:55 a.m.: MENCS 1ST PRACTICE

11:05 a.m.: NXS QUALIFYING (MULTI-VEHICLE / TWO ROUNDS)

12:30-1:20 p.m.: MENCS FINAL PRACTICE

1:30 p.m.: NXS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

2:00 p.m.: NXS RACE (82 LAPS, 200.9 MILES)

GARAGECAM (Watch live)

9:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11:15 a.m.: Denny Hamlin

11:30 a.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

5 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series race

Sunday, August 6

On Track :

12:05 p.m.:MENCS QUALIFYING (MULTI-VEHICLE / TWO ROUNDS)

2:20 p.m.: MENCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

3:00 p.m.: MENCS RACE (90 LAPS, 220.5 MILES)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

1 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

6 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **