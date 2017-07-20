Kyle Busch fastest in first practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen International. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kyle Busch topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen International.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 1:10.270 and a speed of 125.516 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was second in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 1:10.675 and a speed of 124.797 mph. Denny Hamlin was third in his No. 11 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 1:10.817 and a speed of 124.546 mph. Jamie McMurray was fourth in his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 1:10.829 and a speed of 124.525 mph. Erik Jones rounded out the top-five in his No. 77 Furniture Row Toyota with a time of 1:10.862 and a speed of 124.467 mph.

Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-10.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Danica Patrick spun out during the session. Kurt Busch and Corey LaJoie both did so and sustained damage to their cars.

