Keselowski fastest in final practice
by Tucker White On Sat, Aug. 05, 2017
Brad Keselowski topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen International.
The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 1:10.067 and a speed of 125.880 mph. Kurt Busch was second in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 1″10.077 and a speed of 125.862 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was third in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 1:10.224 and a speed of 125.598 mph. Clint Bowyer was fourth in his No. 14 SHR Ford with a time of 1:10.342 and a speed of 125.387 mph. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 1:10.402 and a speed of 125.281 mph.
Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-10.
Hamlin posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 123.825 mph.
Boris Said damaged his car when he drove his car through the grass in the interloop and the splitter dug into the ground.