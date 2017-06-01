Keselowski fastest in final practice

Tweet Brad Keselowski posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASAR Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen International. Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen International.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 1:10.067 and a speed of 125.880 mph. Kurt Busch was second in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 1″10.077 and a speed of 125.862 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was third in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 1:10.224 and a speed of 125.598 mph. Clint Bowyer was fourth in his No. 14 SHR Ford with a time of 1:10.342 and a speed of 125.387 mph. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 1:10.402 and a speed of 125.281 mph.

Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-10.

Hamlin posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 123.825 mph.

Boris Said damaged his car when he drove his car through the grass in the interloop and the splitter dug into the ground.

