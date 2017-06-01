Ford Performance NASCAR: Watkins Glen (Xfinity Post Race)

Ford Performance NASCAR Notes and Quotes

Zippo 200 / I Love New York 355 – Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race

Saturday, August 5, 2017

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

2nd Joey Logano

3rd Brad Keselowski

6th Kevin Harvick

12th Cole Custer

15th Ryan Reed

25th Casey Mears

JOEY LOGANO, No. 12 Snap-On Ford Mustang (Finished 2nd) — “It’s fun. Dang, I wish it was for the win and not for second. I had such a good short run car, just in the wrong position to start that last run. I feel like if I was second I could have won the race. I just had a really good short run car. Our long run speed was off a bit and that’s when the 18 and 22 would drive by us and we were a third-place car on the long run but probably a winning car on the short run. By time I cleared the 22 the 18 was gone. If we had another four or five laps (he would have drove off again). I needed a caution”

WAS TODAY A GOOD CONFIDENCE BUILDER FOR TOMORROW? “Of course. Anytime you can run these things and race up there for the win and stuff like that it feels like the old days again. It’s a nice little confidence builder for me, for our pit crew, for everybody to be up there. I’ve got a good car for tomorrow that we can do something similar with. Just a good day overall to keep the momentum going.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 22 REV/Fleetwood Ford Mustang (Finished 3rd) — WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED OUT THERE? “Probably a little bit everywhere. The Toyotas had the Fords and Chevy’s out-classed so bad on horsepower and downforce that they can spin out on their own and still win the race. That just goes to show you how big a difference there is. I gave it all I had. Joey and I were racing for best in class and he did a good job. It was a heck of a race there at the end.”

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 41 FIELDS Ford Mustang (Finished 6th) — “It was an eventful day for sure. We were just way, way, way too loose to start the day. We were able to get it better but restarts weren’t better for us. The longer we ran the better we were. We were just lacking a lot of rear grip out there today and that was our undoing.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang (Finished 12th) — “We started out loose and got tighter as the run went but when we were by ourselves we passed a lot of cars and had top-5 lap times. We just got set back a little there. We were going to have a pretty good day but had a terrible restart there at the end. That was one of my worst ones, probably ever. That is what cost us the most. The very end at that restart.”

