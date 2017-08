Ford Performance NASCAR: Watkins Glen (Logano/Keselowski Press Conferences)

Ford Performance NASCAR Notes and Quotes

Zippo 200 / I Love New York 355 – Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race

Saturday, August 5, 2017

JOEY LOGANO & BRAD KESELOWSKI POST RACE PRESS CONFERENCES

JOEY LOGANO, No. 12 Snap-On Ford Mustang — “We were a third place car on the long run and maybe a first place car for the first two laps of every run. It just depended on what type of race we had. We had some issues on pit road with a lugnut getting stuck behind a wheel and lost a lot of track position. Once we got to third I went into cruise control to save my stuff and hope for a late-race restart and boom, we had one. I thought it was my chance but just couldn’t accelerate as good as Kyle (Busch) and wasn’t able to stay with him. Brad (Keselowski) and I had a fun battle to the end. By the time I got by Brad the 18 was just too far in front of me. It was a little too late. Maybe one more restart and one of those green-white-checkered things would have been nice. Overall, to start on the pole and be the runner-up doesn’t always feel good but we did learn some things for tomorrow.”

BRAD KESELOWSKi, No. 22 REV/Fleetwood Ford Mustang — “It was an interesting day. For us to get the first stage win and a bonus point for the owners points and playoffs was good. Just kind of threw all I had at it and the Toyota’s were just way faster than everybody. It was all I could do to just try to keep up. I was pretty happy. We might not have won the race but we were racing for first in class there with Joey and that was fun. All in all a fun day here at Watkins Glen. I enjoy running this race. I really like this track. Wish we could have won it but I don’t think that was possible with the discrepancy in cars.”

WITH THE CUTS IN THE NUMBER OF RACES GOING FORWARD DO YOU ENVISION YOURSELF DOING THIS RACE NEXT YEAR BECAUSE IT IS A ROAD COURSE RACE? —

JOEY LOGANO CONTINUED — “I hope so. I think it is up in the air after the news came down this last week. I don’t really know what is going to happen and what races we will pick. We will have to be a little more picky about the races we choose to run because we don’t have that many we can run.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI CONTINUED — “I don’t know. I might just go run some local tracks next year where people want me to run.”

IT DIDN’T HAPPEN TODAY BUT CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE MID-SEASON CHANGE TO THE OVERTIME RULE? “I didn’t have any input but I don’t feel bad about it. I think it is a decent rule. There is nothing that will make everyone happy and we will go through the balancing act of having this set of rules and inevitable we will have a race where we have eight green-white-checkers maybe a year or five years from now and then the team owners will get upset and we will go backwards a little bit. The tug and pull and ebb and flow of automobile racing. That is where the ebbs and flows are now and it isn’t really worth a lot of energy to fight it. I don’t think there is a perfect solution.”

