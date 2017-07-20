NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview-Michigan

Tweet Photo Credit: Kirk Schroll

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns after a week off this week to Michigan International Speedway. With just four races remaining, it’s time for drivers who are looking outside the playoffs picture to pick it up a little.

For this weeks race, there are currently 30 drivers entered on the preliminary entry list. In the past five races, there have been five different winners, with Kyle Busch only being the returning victor.

Let’s take a look out who will be contending for the win on Saturday.

Matt Crafton- Crafton is a sure fine contender for the win at every track they visit in the Truck Series. In five races at Michigan, he has one top five and four top ten finishes, along with one pole. Crafton’s previous finish was seventh in 2016. Kyle Busch- Busch is once again entered to compete this year in the Truck Series. And yes, like Crafton, you can except him to be up front all day long and leading laps. However, in his recent outing at Pocono, Busch had a 25th place finish after a crash with Justin Haley in the tunnel turn. At Michigan, though, he has one win that came in 2015, three top fives and three top ten finishes. Except Busch to be a contender. Johnny Sauter- Sauter has been somewhat on a slump recently, but he could possibly turn that around at Michigan this weekend. He has one win that came three years ago, two top fives and three top ten finishes. This could be a rebound for Sauter starting this weekend at Michigan. Christopher Bell- While the results in the last outing at Michigan in 2016, may not show the performance as he finished 24th due to a crash, Bell as been on a roll recently. In the past three races this year, he has two wins, the last one coming at Pocono and the other at Kentucky. He also assumed the point lead from Johnny Sauter. It would be to no surprise, if Bell could chalk up another win in his impressive 2017 season. John Hunter Nemechek- Like Bell, Nemechek did not have the results to show his performance last year in Michigan as he too was taken out in a crash on lap 64 and wound up 26th. But in 2015, Nemechek finished 12th. He’ll be looking to up his average finishing position this weekend at Michigan.Qualifying up front will be crucial as the last five winners have started inside the top ten.

There will be two practices slated for Friday afternoon with the first one at 1pm/ET and the final practice at 3pm/ET both taking place on FS1.

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday morning at 9:30am/ET on FS1, with the race starting 1pm/ET.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **