You and a friend could be on your way to Charlotte Motor Speedway in October for VIP seats to the Bank of America 500 and more!

From fantasydraft.com

We are extremely excited to announce a formal partnership with FantasyDraft! As part of this partnership, you will soon begin to see FantasyDegens content featured in the FantasyDraft Locker Room. But most importantly, we are launching a Week 1 NFL contest with FantasyDraft, where new depositors with FantasyDraft, using the “FantasyDegens” referrer, will have an opportunity to win two luxury suite tickets at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America 500 on October 8.

There are some campaign requirements that need to be fulfilled in order to make this contest happen (current FantasyDraft members are not eligible):

We must have 500 new referrer sign-up with FantasyDraft using the referrer code, “FantasyDegens”. You can sign up using the following link: https://www.fantasydraft.com/?r=FantasyDegens The new referrers must play in a paid entry contest (MLB and/or PGA) prior to September 2, 2017. New FantasyDraft referrers using the “FantasyDegens” promo code who have played in a paid entry contest will receive the following:

Free Beginner Level access to FantasyDegens.com through September 9, 2017 (Once you have registered and play a contest email us your username to support@fantasydegens.com) One Freeroll ticket into the FantasyDraft/FantasyDegens Week 1 NFL meets NASCAR contest; the prize package for this contest will be awarded to the contest winner and will include the following:

Roundtrip airfare for two (2) individuals to Charlotte, NC

Two (2) nights double occupancy lodging in Charlotte, NC

Two (2) luxury suite tickets at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America 500 on October 8

$500 spending cash

We are clearly very excited to partner with FantasyDraft and give someone the opportunity of a lifetime to have a VIP experience at a NASCAR race. And here is where we need your help to make this happen. If you are not already a player on FantasyDraft, please sign-up using this link (https://www.fantasydraft.com/?r=FantasyDegens) to deposit and start playing (please note that our tools are good for FantasyDraft contests). If you are already a player on FantasyDraft, please spread the word about this contest and get whomever you know to sign-up using the “FantasyDegens” referrer code.

Throughout our preliminary discussions with FantasyDraft, we were up front with them in our goals for this contest, which are:

Grow NASCAR popularity – as NASCAR lovers, we want to help grow the sport and its popularity Grow the NASCAR DFS community – this, we believe, can also drive growth in NASCAR popularity, much like NFL DFS has driven growth in the popularity of the NFL Convince FantasyDraft to offer NASCAR contests in the 2018 season – we are hopeful that with a strong showing in this contest, FantasyDraft will see how committed the NASCAR DFS community is, and as such, will offer NASCAR DFS contests next season

We will keep you updated each step of the way as we march towards our goal of 500 qualifying players. We thank you for your business, your loyalty and your partnership with us on this venture with FantasyDraft.

Sincerely,

Your FantasyDegens Team

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **