GMS Racing NCWTS Michigan Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Michigan Stats

8 starts, 1 win, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s

Season Stats

12 starts, 1 win, 8 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sauter will pilot chassis no. 029 at Michigan International Speedway. This chassis has been a staple for the No. 21 team for the last two seasons, being utilized a total of seven times for one pole, three top-fives and seven top-10 finishes. Sauter drove this same Chevrolet to a ninth-place finish in last year’s race at MIS.

– He is second in the NCWTS driver championship point standings, just past halfway in the season.

Quote

“We’re getting to the part of the season where I feel a little more comfortable at the tracks we’re visiting. Michigan (International Speedway) has been good to me the last few years and with the way we’ve been running I think we’ll come out with another good finish. Joe and the No. 21 guys have been working hard to make improvements and every week I feel like we’re showing up a the track with a shot to win.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Michigan Stats

Haley will be making his first NCWTS start at Michigan International Speedway.

Season Stats

10 starts, 1 top-five, 8 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 24 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 116. Haley has raced this chassis three times this year, at Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. He earned top-10 finishes in each race, including his two best finishes of the season, third at Kentucky and sixth at Texas.

– Haley has earned seven consecutive top-10 finishes and a career-best third-place finish at Kentucky.

– He is 12th in the driver championship point standings with 11 races remaining.

Quote

“We’ve been on a good streak these last five or six races, we just need to execute at the end. Track position has been big all season and I don’t see that being any different at Michigan (International Speedway). I know Kevin will come up with a good strategy to get us up front, so I just need to do my job and keep us there.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado

Michigan Stats

Kaz will be making his first NCWTS start at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

Season Stats

12 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 2 top-five, 4 top-10s

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.018 this weekend. While this chassis is making its debut for the 2017 season, it has been run seven previous times in 2016, including last year at Michigan where Grant Enfinger qualified ninth and finished eighth.

– After a 23rd-place finish at Pocono Raceway, Kaz is currently 11th in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“I don’t know much about Michigan (International Speedway) really. I’ll lean pretty heavy on my teammates though this weekend, especially with the amount of experience Johnny (Sauter) has there. I’m looking forward to it. Lately I don’t seem to have much luck so hopefully we can turn that around this weekend. This is the first time that we have ChargeCords.com onboard the truck, so I really want to get them a good finish.”

