GMS Racing Mid-Ohio NXS Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No.23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Mid-Ohio Stats

Gallagher will be making his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize new chassis No. 209.

Quote

“I always enjoy road course racing so I am excited about heading to Mid-Ohio this weekend. We didn’t have the best of luck at Watkins Glen and I hope that we can turn that around. This will be my first time at the track and I need to learn all that I can.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **