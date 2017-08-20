Ryan Reed – Mid-Ohio Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Mid-Ohio

Ryan Reed has competed at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

2014 – His rookie season, Reed finished 12th after starting 28th.

2015 – Reed finished 22nd after starting 17th and getting caught up in an incident while battling for the ninth position with 11 laps to go.

2016 – Reed finished 11th after starting eighth and running in the top 10 for the majority of the race.

Birthday Boy

Reed will celebrate his 24th birthday on Saturday, August 12th while at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Reed in 2017

Reed is currently eighth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship standings after 20 races. Reed has one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes so far this season. He has an average starting position of 14th so far this season, with an average finish of 16.8.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Mid-Ohio

“We were a top-five car last year in the rain, maybe even in contention to win, so I’d be ok with some more rain this time. Roush Fenway has a winning history at Mid-Ohio, so we expect a lot out of ourselves here. As long as we can stay out of trouble, there’s no reason we can’t contend for a win this weekend.”

About Lilly Diabetes Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes. About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **