Trevor Bayne – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Michigan International Speedway – Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3:00pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Michigan

Trevor Bayne will make his 14th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Michigan this weekend.

In 13 previous starts at the two-mile oval, Bayne has recorded one top-10 finish, a ninth in the June 2015 event.

In five starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in the Motor City, Bayne earned two top-five and two top-10 finishes, with a best finish of fifth twice in 2011 and 2013.

Matt Puccia at Michigan

Puccia will be atop the box for his 13th MENCS event at Michigan on Sunday. In 12 previous races, Puccia has recorded two wins, three top-fives and five top-10s.

Puccia’s two wins came in consecutive races in Aug. 2012 and June 2013 with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping Watkins Glen

Bayne was left bringing his No. 6 AdvoCare Ford to the garage, instead of to the green flag Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen. Bayne realized a brake issue on the pace laps and after two pit stops it was determined a trip to the garage was needed to repair the brake calipers. The AdvoCare crew changed both calipers in just 10 laps and Bayne was back on track running competitive lap times. Due to the lost track position Bayne was left with a 35th-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on Michigan:

“We had a really fast Ford Fusion here back in June on the long run and I am confident that we can unload again this weekend with another fast Roush Performance Products Ford. (Crew chief) Matt (Puccia) and I know what we need to do to get ourselves in contention and I know that all of my guys will give everything they have. I’m really looking forward to getting there and seeing what we can do.”

