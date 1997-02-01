Roush Fenway Racing Returns to the Irish Hills of Michigan and Back to That 8-Mile Road

by Official Release On Tue, Aug. 08, 2017

Roush Fenway Advance – Michigan International Speedway, 2-Mile / Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 2.258-Mile

Roush Fenway Racing Returns to the Irish Hills of Michigan

Roush Fenway Racing heads back to that 8-Mile road and the home of Ford Motor Company for the second time in 2017 as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares for 400-miles at the Michigan International Speedway. Meanwhile, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads back to the land of the Rock and Roll and Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend for the penultimate road course race of the 2017 season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

MENCS
Michigan
Sun. 8/13/17 – 3:00 PM ET
NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Go Bowling Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Sat. 8/12/17 – 3:30 PM ET
NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway is Roush Fenway owner Jack Roush’s ‘home track.’ Located about an hour drive from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan has been one of the organization’s most successful tracks, earning a total of 23 victories across the three major NASCAR touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 203 starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 55 top-five finishes, 100 top-10 finishes and has led 2,452 laps. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

ROUSH –VS– EVERYBODY

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the MENCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 55 top-fives, 100 top-10s and has an average finish of 14 at the two-mile oval.

First Victory

Chris Buescher scored his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series victory in the 2014 event at Mid-Ohio. Buescher, who started from the fifth position, paced the field for the final 25 laps to earn the first victory for himself and Roush Fenway at the track.

Happy Birthday

Roush Fenway driver Ryan Reed will be celebrating his 24th birthday on Saturday at Mid-Ohio.

Road Course Numbers

In 100 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts on road courses, Roush Fenway has earned four victories, 18 top-fives, 38 top-10s and two pole positions. Former driver Carl Edwards recorded three victories (Montreal – 2009, Road America – 2010, and Watkins Glen – 2012) while Buescher earned the fourth at Mid-Ohio in 2014.

Racing in Mid-Ohio

Roush Fenway has recorded one win, two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes in 11 previous starts at Mid-Ohio. Roush Fenway has completed all but nine laps (99%) of laps run in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the 2.258-Mile road course.

Roush Fenway MIS Wins

1990-2    Martin         Cup

1993-2    Martin         Cup

1997-2    Martin         Cup

1998-1    Martin         Cup

2002-1    Kenseth      Cup

2003-1    Busch          Cup

2004-2    Biffle            Cup

2005-1    Biffle            Cup

2007-1    Edwards      Cup

2006-2    Kenseth      Cup

2008-2    Edwards      Cup

2012-2    Biffle            Cup

2013-1    Biffle            Cup

1993        Martin         NXS

1995        Martin         NXS

1998        Burton         NXS

2008        Edwards      NXS

2011        Edwards      NXS

1999        Biffle            Truck

2000        Biffle            Truck

2007        Kvapil          Truck

2008        Darnell        Truck

2009        Braun          Truck

Roush Fenway in Michigan International Speedway

Race       Win      T5       T10      Pole     Laps         Led        AvSt     AvFn       Miles

CUP                   203         13        55        100       3         38791       2452        18.3        14         77582

NXS                    57           5         26         36        4          6277          702        11.3        12         12554

TRUCK               21           5          8          12        1          2021          260        10.9       11.3         4042

281         23        89        148       8         47089       3414        13.5       12.4        94178

Roush Fenway Mid-Ohio wins

2014        Buescher    NXS

Roush Fenway in Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race      Win     T5          T10       Pole       Laps         Led       AvSt        AvFn        Miles

NXS                   11           1          2             6            0          899            53         13.0         11.6         2029.9

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment

Recent Featured Posts:




Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 at Store.NASCAR.com


Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.