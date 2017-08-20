Stenhouse Jr – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 17 GoBowling.com Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Michigan International Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Michigan International Speedway with an average starting position of 22.1 and average finishing position of 21.3.

The 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year also has three XFINITY starts, earning one top-five and one top-10 finish.

Last Time at Michigan

After having to start at the tail of the field due to a pit-road speeding penalty, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. picked up 22 positions in the final 46 laps to score his first top-10 finish in nine MENCS starts at Michigan International Speedway.

Michigan Native

Dave McDonald, who serves as shock specialist on the No. 17 team, grew up in Clinton, Michigan, which is approximately 20 minutes from Michigan International Speedway.

GoBowling.Com “Score Your Name on the No 17 Go Bowling Ford Fusion” Contest

Justin Epley’s name will appear on the hood and passenger side window of the No. 17 this weekend at Michigan. Epley is an avid Stenhouse Jr. fan from Morganton, N.C.

GoBowling.com

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America’s favorite pastimes and the nation’s number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and tricks to use on the lanes, event news and great deals at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Michigan:

“After scoring a top-10 finish last time at Michigan, I’m really looking forward to this weekend. Every year we look at Michigan as a track that we want to do well at given Roush Fenway, Jack and Ford success there in the past. We have been working really hard on our intermediate program since it makes up of a majority of the races in the playoffs. This weekend will give us a chance to evaluate our improvements.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **