Wipes.com And Leavine Family Racing Announce Partnership For The Bristol Night Race

Wipes.com To Roll Out New Product Line With LFR

CONCORD, N.C. (August 9, 2017) – Leavine Family Racing (LFR) is excited to announce a partnership with Wipes.com for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday August, 19th, 2017.

Wipes.com chose LFR and the NASCAR platform to launch their new product line “Pit Wipes”, a disposal washcloth line targeted at the outdoor and active lifestyle industry.

“Wipes.com is extremely excited to be partnering with LFR and the No. 95,” said Jay Radloff, owner of Wipes.com. “We’ve built our business with disinfecting wipes for gyms and hospitals and think this is the right team to showcase our new product line. We share the “relentless” philosophy that the team has and look forward to growing together.”

“We’re happy to have Wipes.com as a part of the LFR family and on the car in Bristol and many more to come,” continued Jeremy Lange, VP of Operations at LFR. “Our team has been testing out the product and certainly smells better after a race!”

The team and Wipes.com are continuing to partner on other ventures throughout the remainder of the 2017 and into the 2018 season.

About Wipes.com

Wipes.com is the leading supplier of large count disinfectant wipes in the country. We supply thousands of hospitals, military bases, universities, hotels, businesses, grocery stores, fitness centers, airports, call centers, distribution centers, arenas, and schools. We are the disinfecting wipe provider to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and exclusive distributor of the MK-5000 all in one dispenser. Headquartered just outside of Detroit, Michigan, our wipes are proudly manufactured in the USA, with distribution centers in Atlanta and Las Vegas. For more information, please visit us at www.wipes.com

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **