LTI Printing 200 Advance – T.J. Bell

LTI Printing 200 – Michigan International Speedway Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: T.J. Bell

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “I’m looking forward to this weekend’s race in Michigan,” said Bell. “I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve continued to make together as a team this season, and I feel confident that we can continue that trend into this weekend as well. I have several starts at Michigan, so I feel pretty comfortable getting around this place, which will hopefully bode well for a strong run.”

Bell at Michigan: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Michigan International Speedway marks Bell’s sixth start in the series at the 2.5-mile track. His most recent NCWTS start at Michigan came in 2014.

In addition to his NCWTS starts at Michigan International Speedway, Bell has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start (2012), two NASCAR XFINITY Series starts (2012, 2016) and three ARCA Racing Series starts (2004, 2005 and 2006).

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

