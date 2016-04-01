Armed with new truck, Tyler Young looking forward to Michigan return

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Set to make his first full-race NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) appearance since Texas Motor Speedway nearly two months ago, Tyler Young (@tyleryoung02) heads to Michigan International Speedway (MIS) eyeing his first top-10 finish of the season in Saturday afternoon’s LTi Printing 200.

The Midland, Tex. native has several reasons to look forward to his fifth start of the season. Young’s Motorsports crew chief Chad Kendrick is bringing a brand-new No. 02 Young’s Building Systems / Randco. Chevrolet Silverado for this weekend’s race, plus the 2.0-mile oval is the site of Young’s most recent top-10 finish in Truck Series competition last August.

Rewinding back 12 months ago, Young qualified 21st but throughout the race, his Young’s Motorsports team made a series of adjustments to improve the handling of the truck and keep the avid racer in contention.

During a final race stint, Young made a daring dash towards to the front and finished 10th, his second top-10 finish of the 2016 season.

Feeling positive about this weekend’s race, Young is hopeful for something even better than a top-10 result.

“I can’t remember the last time I’ve been this excited to get behind the wheel of our Young’s Building Systems / Randco. Chevrolet,” offered Young. We’re excited to bring a new truck to the track. We haven’t done that in a long time. I think Michigan is a great opportunity for us to get a good finish and keep our team momentum rolling.”

As for Michigan, the 26-year-old Young says it’s one of his favorite stops on the schedule.

“I enjoy the speed and finesse that Michigan requires,” said Young. “In a sense, Michigan is a lot like a smaller Daytona or Talladega. The way that these trucks are built, drafting is so critical. If you have a truck that can stay in the pack and draft – you are going to find yourself with a chance for a good finish.

“We played that strategy last year and we plan to attack the same way on Saturday.”

In the series’ most recent race, Young’s Motorsports driver Austin Hill finished 11th at the 2.5-mile triangle, a good boost for the Mooresville, N.C. team heading into the summer stretch of racing, which includes big tracks, small tracks and a road course north of the border.

“Austin did a good job at Pocono with an 11th place finish,” added Young. “Together, our team has really worked super hard to make sure we have competitive trucks no matter who is driving. I’d like to have a good finish in the Irish Hills of Michigan and have the team carry that to Bristol next Wednesday.”

The Texan credits the improvement of his team to Chad Kendrick who joined the team in June as crew chief. Kendrick joined Young’s Motorsports and has aggressively worked to build a strong and solid platform both at the shop and at the track.

“Chad has been great for our team,” sounded Young. “He has brought a lot to the table in leadership qualities and his belief in our guys. Everyone that was with the team at the start of the season is still here now and the team morale is better than ever. I think everyone is looking forward to some big time luck in the Irish Hills.”

In 74 career NCWTS starts, Young holds four top-10 finishes to his credit with a career-best sixth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2016. A sixth-place qualifying effort at Eldora Speedway in July 2015 is his best time trials effort to date. Young’s Motorsports has competed on the tour since 2012.

For more on Tyler Young, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com or click on his Facebook page. Young is also active on Twitter. You can follow and tweet with him @TylerYoung02.

The LTi Printing 200 (100 laps / 200 miles) is the 13th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Aug. 11 from 1:00 p.m. – 1:55 p.m., with a final practice session is set for 3:00 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Aug. 12 beginning at 9:35 a.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Michigan International Speedway Fast Facts:

Driver: Tyler Young (@TylerYoung02)

Owner: Randy Young (Young’s Motorsports)

Crew Chief: Chad Kendrick

Truck Chief: Andrew Abbott

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Engine Builder: Collins Engine Works

