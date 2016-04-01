FedEx Racing Express Facts — Michigan International Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Office Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Pure Michigan 400

Date/Time: August 13/3 PM ET

Distance: 200 Laps/400 Miles

Track Length: 2 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 18 degrees

2016 Winner: Kyle Larson

Express Notes:

Watkins Glen Recap: Denny Hamlin finished fourth in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, stretching the fuel inside the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota to last the final 35 green-flag laps around the 2.45-mile road course. Hamlin saved gas and maintained pace throughout the closing laps to take the checkered flag behind Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Matt Kenseth and Daniel Suarez.

Hamlin was forced to start at the rear of the field after brake issues earlier Sunday in qualifying necessitated an unapproved change under impound race rules. From there, the FedEx team methodically worked to the front via a fast race car and perfect pit strategy. Crew Chief Mike Wheeler elected to pit just before the end of Stage 1, and stayed out to finish sixth in Stage 2. A small bobble on pit road during the second break put Hamlin back to 16th for the restart, but as laps clicked and front runners needed to stop for a splash of fuel, Hamlin found himself in the top-five at the finish line. Hamlin has now posted six top-five finishes in the last eight races.

Michigan Preview: The Series returns to Michigan this weekend for its second race at the 2-mile oval this season. Hamlin notched a top-five finish during his last start at Michigan, finishing fourth after a flurry of late-race cautions. To date, Hamlin has accumulated seven top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 23 starts at the fast track in the Irish Hills, capturing back-to-back wins at the speedway in 2010 and 2011.

Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares: This season, FedEx is tying the performance of the #11 FedEx Toyota on the track to its efforts to improve road safety through a new program, Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares, by donating $111 for each lap Hamlin leads and $11,000 for each race victory to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. FedEx will also contribute $111,000 to Safe Kids if the #11 team wins the 2017 NASCAR championship.

To date, Denny has led 250 laps and captured one win, and FedEx has donated $38,750 to Safe Kids through the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program. Fans can track the total amount donated to date from the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program on the homepage of FedExRacing.com.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Races: 23

Wins: 2

Top-5: 7

Top-10: 11

Poles: 0

Average Start: 13

Average Finish: 14.7

Laps Led: 158

Hamlin Conversation – MICHIGAN:

How can the FedEx team build on their recent string of top-five finishes?

“It’s a great feeling knowing that our #11 FedEx team is locked into the Playoffs, but we’re still working hard to chase down another win. It’s obviously important that we earn as many bonus Playoff points as we can, too, so we’re definitely keeping that top of mind. Our last visit to Michigan ended with a top-five (finish), so our plan is to continue that success this weekend.”

FedEx Office’s ‘Wauwatosa’ Team from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Along for the Ride at Michigan: This weekend at Michigan, FedEx Office recognizes the company’s Wauwatosa team from Milwaukee, Wis., as a leading team in FedEx’s annual President’s Club program by featuring its “0436” code numbers on the b-post of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota.

#11 FedEx Racing – 2017 Crew Roster

Crew Chief – Mike “Wheels” Wheeler

Car Chief – Leo Thorsen

Engineers – Justin Langdon, Sam McAuley

Shock Specialist – Drew Bible

Tire Specialist – Kerry Ferris

Mechanics – Tony Hamm, Scott Eldridge, Sean Kerlin

Spotter – Chris Lambert

Front Tire Changer: Dustin Necaise

Front Tire Carrier: Brandon Pegram

Rear Tire Changer: Mike Hicks

Rear Tire Carrier: Ben Fischbeck

Jack Man: Nate Bolling

Gas Man: Caleb Hurd

Transportation – Frank Hodel, Josh Collins

