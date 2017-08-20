Ross Chastain Mid-Ohio preview
by Official Release On Thu, Aug. 10, 2017
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 4
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course preview
Mid-Ohio Challenge
Saturday, Aug. 12
Race 21 of 33
Laps: 75
Miles: 169
CHASTAIN LOOKS FOR MORE AT MID-OHIO
LEXINGTON, Ohio – Ross Chastain hopes to improve on an impressive 2016 run at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when he drives the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge.
Chastain finished 14th and on the lead lap in last year’s race at Mid-Ohio, scoring one of his best runs of the season.
“I like road-course racing, and I particularly like Mid-Ohio,” Chastain said. “We had a very good run there last year. Everything went almost to plan. We’re looking for more this time.”
Chastain sits 15th in Xfinity driver points as the season rolls toward the playoffs.
Practice is scheduled at Mid-Ohio at 2 and 4 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for noon Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.
