GMS Racing to Pay Tribute to Michael Waltrip at Darlington

Statesville N.C. (August 10, 2017) – GMS Racing announced today that Spencer Gallagher and Allegiant will change their normal blue and white paint scheme to honor Michael Waltrip’s 1986 No. 23 Hawaiian Punch Pontiac at the historic Darlington Raceway on September 2nd in the annual Throwback weekend.

“I am really excited about being a part of the throwback weekend at Darlington,” said Gallagher. “I have always looked up to Michael (Waltrip) so getting the opportunity to honor him is an amazing feeling. He has done a lot for this sport and to be able to bring back some memories and history for him and the fans is really exciting.”

Michael Waltrip has played an intricate role in NASCAR’s history. Over his career he accumulated 16 wins, 103 top-fives, 242 top-10’s and 18 poles throughout the three top tier NASCAR divisions in the last 33 years.

“I love the throwback weekend at Darlington,” Waltrip stated. “I’m honored that Spencer is racing my rookie year scheme. I came into NASCAR with a ton of energy, enthusiasm and appreciation for the sport and Spencer (Gallagher) is the same way. He will love every minute of racing at Darlington. Just like I did.”

Watch as the No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro and the rest of the NXS field take the green flag for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Saturday, September 2nd at 3:30 pm on NBC.

